The birth of the Virgin Mary is referred to as the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. It is also called as the Nativity of Mary, the Marymas or the birth of the Virgin Mary. Christians organise a feast celebrating the birth of Mary, mother of Jesus. Nativity of Mary 2020 falls on September 8. Christians send each other photos of Mary with messages reading 'The Nativity Of The Blessed Virgin Mary'. On the day of the feast of Nativity of Mary, we bring to you HD Images and Wallpaper for free download online. It also includes Virgin Mary WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to sen on the occasion. Happy Nativity Feast Messages and Mother Mary Images: Twitterati Extend Greetings and Wishes to Celebrate the Nativity of Mary.

On Mary's birthday, the Church celebrates the Saviour's mother, Mary. Called as Blessed Virgin, she occupies a unique place in the history of salvation, and has the highest mission ever commended to any creature. Believers call upon the Blessed Virgin as "Cause of our joy", one of the most beautiful titles in her litany. The modern scripture does not record Mary's birth; the earliest known account of Mary's birth is found in the Protoevangelium of James. Virgin Mary Statue ‘Cries Tears of Blood’ in Italian Town of Carmiano, Crowds Gather to Catch a Glimpse of the ‘Miracle’ (See Pictures)

Since September 8 marks the end of summer and beginning of fall, thanksgiving celebrations are also held on the day. Several customs and traditions are also attached to it. In the olden times, according to a Roman Ritual, there is a blessing of the summer harvest and fall planting seeds for this day. Saint Augustine describes the birth of the Blessed Virgin Mary as an event of cosmic and historic significance.

Happy Nativity Feast HD Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Nativity Of The Blessed Virgin Mary

Happy Nativity Feast (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Nativity of Mary

Happy Nativity Feast 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Nativity Of The Blessed Virgin Mary

Nativity of the Blessed Virgin (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Nativity Of The Blessed Virgin Mary

Nativity of Mary WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use the medium to send greetings and wishes. You can also down Nativity of Mary WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2020 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).