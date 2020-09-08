Happy Nativity Feast to all celebrating. The Feast of the Nativity of Virgin Mary is marked every year on September 8. It is the celebration of the Blessed Virgin Mary, a day on which Christians East and West commemorate the birth of Mary, the Mother of God. It has been marked as early as the sixth century. Mother Mary's birth holds immense significance as she gave birth Lord Jesus and is described as "the hope of the entire world and the dawn of salvation". On this day, there are usually extravagant celebrations but this time because of the pandemic and social distancing, people are celebrating from home. People have taken to Twitter to share messages, images, wishes and greetings of Happy Feast. Virgin Mary Statue ‘Cries Tears of Blood’ in Italian Town of Carmiano, Crowds Gather to Catch a Glimpse of the ‘Miracle’ (See Pictures).

This day is also called as the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary or the Nativity of Mary. It is celebrated exactly nine months after December 8—the feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary. It is believed that Virgin Mary herself conceived the womb of her mother. This day is celebrated with much fanfare. Without Mary's conception and birth, Christ's own birth would not have been possible. On this significant day, people exchange messages and greetings of Happy Feast. So today, Happy Nativity Feast images with wishes, Mother Mary photos with messages and greetings are passed on. Twitterati are already sharing their good wishes and messages for this significant day with everyone.

Check Some Tweets Here:

Blessings For Everyone

❤️Happy Feast of the Nativity of our Blessed Mother❤️ I pray that our Mother Mary showers abundant blessings on each one of you, your family & friends & cloak you all with her love and protection always🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/NJ4zOjLHl5 — Michelle (Mimi) Vin (@VMimi09) September 8, 2020

Happy Feast of Nativity

Happy feast of nativity of the blessed virgin Mary to you and your family!! May the Blessed Mother Mary shower her choicest blessings on all of us, our work, the fruit of the earth and on our lives.#NativityofMary pic.twitter.com/p2XpilnO70 — Christan Almeida (@AlmeidaChristan) September 8, 2020

Have a Blessed Day

Wishing you a very happy feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary (Monthi Fest).. May our heavenly mother intercede for us all.. enjoy the festival.. May almighty Lord bless you all through our Virgin Mary.. Have a Blessed day ahead.. 💐🌺🌻🌷🌼🌹🌸 — Rakesh Roshan Dsouza (@Rakesh2391) September 8, 2020

Happy Birthday to Mother

Happy Birthday to you Mother. And wishing you all a very happy feast. pic.twitter.com/v8ylRSTPEX — Joseph Hookens (@hookens_joseph) September 8, 2020

Birthday Wishes For Mama Mary

Photos of Mother Mary

Happy Feast Day mom#HappyBirthdayMothermary Love u ma😘😍 Mary of Perpetual Help-Pray for us🙏 pic.twitter.com/b0uXcyFjDP — Pawankalyan's Devotee @Pawan (@PawanKatta1999) September 8, 2020

The Mother Mary birthday usually also sees a big fanfare in Mumbai's Bandra Mt Mary Church. A week-long fair is held where people visit the church, pray and then enjoy the rides, special food stalls and enthusiasm all day long. The Basilica Of Our Lady of The Mount is currently closed due to the pandemic and there will no fair this year. We would urge all our readers to celebrate the feast at home and stay safe.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2020 11:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).