Lord Parshuram Jayanti is the annual commemoration of the birth of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Celebrated on the third day of the Full Moon phase or Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh, Lord Parshuram Jayanti 2021 is on May 14. This celebration coincided with Akshaya Tritiya 2021 and is said to be an extremely auspicious event. People often celebrate Lord Parshuram Jayanti by sharing Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2021 Signal wishes, Lord Parshuram Jayanti Telegram greetings, Happy Lord Parshuram Jayanti Facebook Status Pictures, and Lord Parshuram Jayanti 2021 WhatsApp Stickers with family and friends.

Lord Parshuram is believed to be the sixth avatar of Vishnu, who is immortal. Born to a sage Jamadagni and his wife Renuka - Lord Parashuram is said to have been born in a small hut. He is believed to be a stoic devotee of Lord Shiva and carried an axe-like weapon that was gifted to him by Shiva himself. It is believed that this weapon made sure that Lord Parashuram could never be defeated. This is the reason that many people still believe that Lord Parashuram lives in some part of the earth. According to folklore, Lord Parashuram is destined to teach Vishnu’s tenth and last avatar, Kalki, all about warfare.

The celebration of Lord Parashuram Jayanti is usually filled with offering prayers to Lord Parashuram, visiting temples, and often preparing sweet delicacies for the deity. There are various temples dedicated to Lord Parashuram across the country, but especially in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh; which are all close to Lord Parashuram’s birthplace in Madhya Pradesh. As we celebrate Lord Parshuram Jayanti, here are some Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2021 wishes, Lord Parshuram Jayanti greetings, Happy Lord Parshuram Jayanti Facebook Status Pictures, and Lord Parshuram Jayanti 2021 WhatsApp Stickers that you can share with family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Parshuram Teaches Us That Shastra and Shaastra, Both Are Important in Life, and Those Who Know Both Will Always Survive. Happy Parshuram Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Seek the Blessings of the Strongest of All, Intellectual of All. Sending Warm Wishes on Parshuram Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Parshuram Bless You with All the Strength to Dream and Achieve. Happy Parshuram Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: All Those Who Have Strong Determination and Focus in Life Can Never Be Defeated. Wishing You a Very Happy Parshuram Jayanti.

Traditionally, on the occasion of Parashuram Jayanti, temples often bring out all the fanfare and prepare for a joyous and festive occasion. Across India, there are various areas called Parashuram Kshetra. There is a group of seven temples in Tamil Nadu, known by this name. However, because of the ongoing pandemic, the event will mostly be at home to ensure the safety of everyone. We hope that this Parashuram Jayanti brings with it calm and balance in your life. Happy Lord Parashuram Jayanti 2021!

