Paryushan Parva 2020 Wishes & Micchami Dukkadam Images for Free Download Online: Paryushana is the most important annual holy event among people belonging to the Jain community. The festival is usually celebrated in August or September. Paryushana 2020 has begun from today, August 15 and will continue till August 22. As we celebrate the Jain festival, in this article, we bring you Paryushan Parva 2020 HD images with wishes and messages. You can send these Paryushan Parva 2020 messages to your friends and family on this important festival. This is why we bring you the latest collection of Happy Paryushan Parva 2020 wishes, greetings, SMS/ text messages, pictures, HD images, Paryushana festival quotes, Micchami Dukkadam photos and status. These Paryushan Parva 2020 messages and Micchami Dukkadam HD images can also be sent along with WhatsApp stickers, set as Facebook greetings and GIFs to celebrate the festival.

Paryushana means, ‘abiding, coming together.’ The duration of Paryushana festival is for eight days and on the last day, called Samvatsari, people send Micchami Dukkadam greetings to near as a ritual, seeking forgiveness from their closed people. It is a great way to send Micchami Dukkadam 2020 images along with wishes and Paryushana Parva 2020 messages. In addition, we also bring you a direct link to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers to celebrate the Jain festival. So, without any delay, check out Paryushana Parva 2020 HD images with wishes and messages to send to your family and friends and seek forgiveness with Micchami Dukkadam greetings. Know Significance and Meaning of the Phrase, ‘Micchami Dukkadam,’ Used by Jains to Seek Forgiveness.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Kshamavani, I Seek Forgiveness From You, if I Have Hurt You or Your Feelings, Knowingly or Unknowingly, Directly or Indirectly During the Last Year. Michhami Dukkadam!!!

WhatsApp Message Reads: As We Celebrate Mahaparva Parsyushan, With a Humble Heart and Folded Hands, I Ask for Your Forgiveness if I Have Knowingly or Unknowingly Hurt You in Some Way Through My Words or Actions. Michhami Dukkadam.

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Festival of Forgiveness a Festival of Self-Discipline a Journey of Self Awareness Wish You a Happy PARYUSHAN MAHA PARVA.

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Take Few Seconds to Hurt Someone but Sometimes We Take Years to Say SORRY. This Msg Is to Everyone Whom I’ve Hurt Knowingly or Unknowingly. Michhami Dukkadam to All

How to Download Paryushana Parva 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Like all the other festivals, WhatsApp has also unveiled many stickers and images. For Paryushana 2020 WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection. We hope that the above Paryushana Parva 2020 wishes and Micchami Dukkadam messages will be useful to you while celebrating the annual Jain festival.

