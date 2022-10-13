The auspicious fasting of Karwa Chauth is here, and women are all set to fast for the long life of their husbands. The fast begins with the early morning ritual known as Sargi, which the mother-in-law gives to their daughter-in-law. Here are messages and wishes you can download and wish all your loved ones Happy Sargi 2022 images, Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 HD wallpapers, Karwa Chauth Sargi 2022 greetings, and Karwa Chauth Sargi wishes to send early morning! Karwa Chauth 2022 Sargi Wishes for Daughters and Daughters-in-Law: Share WhatsApp Messages, GIF Images, Greetings, HD Wallpapers and SMS on This Day.

The Karwa Chauth fast is observed from dusk to dawn. Women observe this nirjala fast to pray for the healthy and long life of their husbands. Therefore, Karwa Chauth is all about love and romance. Women dress to their best on this day and apply mehndi on their hands and feet. It is observed on the fourth day after the Purnima of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls on Wednesday, October 13th this year.

Women eat sargi before sunrise as they start their Karwa Chauth fast after sunrise. Sargi contains nutritious items that help them fast without feeling hungry or thirsty. Women wake up early to eat sargi and wish the other women of the house as they start the fast together. As you begin your Karwa Chauth 2022 fast with Sargi, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of messages and wishes that you can download and send to all your loved ones with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

WhatsApp message reads: May the sindoor testify your prayers for your husband's long life, the mangal sutra remind you of the promises that bind you, and the colour of Mehndi proves the depth of your love. Good Morning and Happy Karwa Chauth Sargi!

WhatsApp message reads: May the beauty of sargi thali enter your life and make it colourful. Happy Sargi! Happy Karwa Chauth.

WhatsApp message reads: As you eat the early morning sargi on Karwa Chauth, I pray that the day-long fast bring you all that you wish for. Happy Sargi! Happy Karvachauth!

WhatsApp message reads: May the sweetness of early morning sargi sweeten your day and life. Happy Karwa Chauth!

WhatsApp message reads: I pray to God that this Sargi sent by your mother-in-law strengthens the bond and love in the family. Happy Sargi! Happy Karvachauth!

Sargi is a pre-drawn meal to ensure a successful and easy fast. It contains nutritious items like fruits, dry fruits, coconut, fruits etc. and also the items of shringaar for married women. Once the women are done with sargi, they do not eat anything till moonrise. Some women drink a glass of water, tea, coffee, milk or juice after doing the Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha. You can download and send messages and wishes to your friends and family to wish them an early morning meal with WhatsApp messages. Wishing everyone Happy Karwa Chauth and Happy Sargi 2022!

