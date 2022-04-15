The very first day of the Malayalam calendar is observed as the festival of Vishu. The occasion, annually, is grandly celebrated by Kerala Hindus or Tuluvas as well as by Malayalis across the world. The festival whose celebration started in Kerala in 844AD marks the spring equinox when the sun transits to the first zodiac-Mesha Rashi or Aries zodiac. Vishu 2022 will be observed on Friday, 15th April. The occasion is also named Malayali New Year or Kerala New Year. People begin the day by taking a ritual bath, wearing new clothes, preparing Uruli, lighting oil lamps and offering prayers and sweets at their home temples. People believe that it was on the day of Vishu Lord Krishna, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu killed the demon Narakasura. Vishu 2022: Know Significance of Vishu Kani and Sadhya, History and Celebrations Related to Kerala New Year.

One of the most pious events of the Vishu festival is seeing the Vishu Kani which means finding the most auspicious thing at dawn. It is said that the sighting of Vishu Kani can add prosperity to the for the entire year and bring good luck to people. Folks also cook Vishu Sadya, which is again an authentic delicacy made up of rice, coconut milk and spices. But in between all these rituals, you can't forget to wish good luck to your near and dear ones. Here's our compilation of Vishu Ashamsakal 2022 greetings, HD wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers, Telegram photos and Facebook status. What Is a Vishu Sadya? List of Dishes and Items That Make Kerala New Year Feast a Memorable Affair!

Vishu Ashamsakal 2022 Greetings

Vishu 2022 SMS (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Happy Vishu!

Happy Vishu Ashamsakal 2022 Photos

Vishu 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads: Vishu Promises A New Beginning and a Fresh Start. May This Vishu Also Bring New Hopes to Your Life!

Vishu 2022 WhatsApp Status

Vishu 2022 Messages (Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Status Reads: God Created the World on This Day For His Followers. May on This Day You Find New Hope and Happiness in Your Heart To Make Your Life Beautiful. Happy Vishu!

Vishu Ashamsakal Facebook Status

Vishu 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads: Let This Vishu Give You the Strength To Do All That You Dreamed To Do During Last Year but Didn't Dare To Do. Happy Vishu 2022!

Vishu Ashamsakal Wishes

Vishu 2022 Messages (Photo Credit: File image)

Photo Reads: This Vishu, I Hope and Pray That the Almighty Restores Peace and Harmony in Society. May No One Suffer From Illness, and May There Be No War. Happy Vishu.

Vishu 2022 Wishes: Images, Messages, Status & Greetings To Celebrate the Harvest Festival of Kerala

Devotees observing this festival worship Lord Krishna's idols. The Kerala New Year is celebrated during the early hours of the morning in shrines such as the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple or the Kulathupuzha Sree BaalaShastha Temple.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2022 05:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).