Holy Week 2021 has begun. Christians around the world are engaged in spirituality, reading verses from the Bible, observing fasts and more. This year, because of the pandemic, Churches around the world are hosting live streaming on the days of Holy Week for devotees to observe the Church masses, Bible sermons and Holy Week liturgy. After Palm Sunday, the second day of Holy Week 2021 is Holy Monday. On this day, Jesus cursed the fig tree, cleansed temple and responded to the questioning of his authority. Here we bring you Holy Monday 2021 messages and Bible quotes to mark the Great and Holy Monday. These Holy Monday HD images, greetings, and sayings can be shared through Facebook, Telegram, Signal, Instagram and other social media platforms. Besides, the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers will also help you share your heartfelt messages with your closed ones on Holy Monday 2021.

Holy Week is an event of both grief and happiness. The week recalls the drastic turn of events in a few short days after Jesus entry into Jerusalem. The Holy Week begins with honouring Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, climaxing with the final period of Jesus Christ’s life on Good Friday, ending with his Sabbath rest in the grave on Holy Saturday. The resurrection of Jesus is on the eighth day, and it is celebrated as Easter Sunday. Holy Monday 2021 is on March 29. Here we bring you Holy Monday 2021 messages, Bible quotes, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook HD images, Telegram greetings and Signal sayings to observe the Holy Week.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Monday Blessings. “Blessed Are Those Who Hunger and Thirst for Righteousness, for They Shall Be Filled” (Matthew 5:6)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Monday Blessings. Oh, that men would give thanks to the LORD for His goodness, And for His wonderful works to the children of men! (Psalm 107:15)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holy Monday! “And When He Saw a Fig Tree in the Way, He Came to It, and Found Nothing Thereon, but Leaves Only, and Said Unto It, Let No Fruit Grow on Thee Henceforward for Ever. And Presently the Fig Tree Withered Away.” (Matthew 21:19, KJV)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Beautiful Day and a Blessed Holy Week. Remember Jesus Gave His Life for You

WhatsApp Message Reads: Monday Blessings. In All Thy Ways Acknowledge Him, And He Shall Direct Thy Paths (Proverbs 3:6 KJV) Have a Blessed Week

WhatsApp Message Reads: Monday Blessings. Mercy Unto You, and Peace, and Love Be Multiplied (Jude 1:2) Have a Blessed Day. Amen

