The Christian observation of Holy Week has begun. After Palm Sunday, individuals observe Holy Monday, also known as the Great and Holy Monday. It is observed on the second day of Holy Week, the week before Easter. The whole week stands significant for the Christian followers, and Holy Monday too has its own history after Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem. According to the gospels, on Holy Monday, Jesus Christ cursed the fig tree, cleansed the temple, and responded to the questioning of his authority. There are a lot more you must know about this holy day. This is why we bring you Holy Monday 2021 date, history, significance and rituals. Know what happened on the Monday of Holy Week to observe the day.

Holy Monday 2021 Date

Holy Monday is the second day of Holy Week, the week before Easter. Every year, the day falls on different dates. Holy Monday 2021 is on March 29.

Holy Monday 2021 History, Significance and Rituals

The Gospels say some of the events that occurred on the day of the Biblical Holy Monday. Palm Sunday marks Jesus entry to Jerusalem. The following morning, Jesus cursed a fig tree because it had failed to bear fruit. When he arrived at the temple, he round the courts full of corrupt money changers. He began overturning their tables and clearing the temple.

On this day, the Church honours the fruitless fig tree's withering as a symbol of judgment that will befall those who do not bring forth the fruits of repentance. The day begins liturgically with Vespers on Palm Sunday night. Devotees read the account of Jesus throwing out those who were cheating people out of money in the temple, as well as passage from Isaiah about God’s promises to his people. They also observe fast, offer prayers and more, as part of the Holy Monday observation.

