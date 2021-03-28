Holy Week 2021 begins today, March 28. With Palm Sunday, the week that falls on the last week of Lent, is a moveable observance for Christians. The week begins with honouring Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, climaxing with the final period of Jesus Christ’s life on Good Friday, ending with his Sabbath rest in the grave on Holy Saturday. The resurrection of Jesus on the eighth day is celebrated as Easter and marks the beginning of another new week, Easter Week. But before that, during the Holy Week observation, individuals are highly engaged in spiritual rituals. They share each other to have a blessed Holy Week. Hence, it is important to know when and how to send greetings. If you are wondering which days during the Holy Week 2021 you should be wishing on, you have landed on the right page. From Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday, here is how you can extend greetings and quotes to mark the spiritual occasion in Christianity.

Palm Sunday

Palm Sunday marks the first day of annual observance of Holy Week. There are two Gospel passages that are used for the liturgy. The first one recalls Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem, and the second is the Passion of the Lord. This reminds us of the drastic turn of events in a few short days. This is why Palm Sunday is regarded as the moment of both joy and grief. You can share Happy Palm Sunday 2021 greetings and note they have a blessed week during this holy time.

Holy Monday, Holy Tuesday and Holy Wednesday

The days between Palm Sunday and Maundy Thursday are known as Holy Monday, Holy Tuesday and Holy Wednesday, also called Spy Sunday. On Holy Monday, Jesus cursed the fig tree, cleansed the temple and responded to the question of his authority. On Holy Tuesday, some observe Christ’s predictions of his own death. On Holy Wednesday, the story of Judas arranging his betrayal of Jesus with chief priests is remembered. He was a spy among the disciples of Jesus. This is why the day is also referred as Spy Wednesday. During these days, individuals are encouraged to send messages remembering Jesus, the predictions of his own death, and how he was betrayed.

Maunday Thursday

Maunday Thursday honours the Last Supper, the final meal that in the Gospel accounts, Jesus shared with his primary disciples in Jerusalem before his crucifixion. In the Catholic Church, on this day, private observation of Mass is forbidden. Followers do not use the word ‘Happy’ with the phrase of Maunday Thursday because it is the moment of grief. They instead send each other some Bible quotes and messages to mark the Holy Week.

Good Friday and Holy Saturday

Good Friday honours the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary. It is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, Great and Holy Friday, and Black Friday. Holy Saturday observes the day when Jesus Christ’s body lay in the tomb and the Harrowing of Hell. The occasion is the time for mourning and grief. You DON’T wish, ‘Happy Good Friday,’ or ‘Happy Holy Saturday,’ during these days. Many people observe fast on these days.

Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday 2021 is on April 4, and it celebrates the defeat of death and the hope of salvation. The day commemorates the resurrection of Jesus from the dead. Since the day marks hope and happiness, people share Happy Easter Sunday greetings with each other.

Now that you know the right way to mark Holy Week and share your heartfelt messages with your friends and family go ahead and observe the spiritual time in a devotional manner. The whole week of Holy Week is a period of both grief and joy. Christians observe the Holy Week in penance, fasting, prayer and sending messages to closed ones.

