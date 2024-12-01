Every year, International Day for the Abolition of Slavery is observed on December 2 around the world. The day was established by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and has been marked since 1986. As per data on the UN website, the latest estimates by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) show that forced labour and forced marriage have increased significantly in the last five years. The United Nations emphasises the fight against slavery as part of its commitment to human rights, recognizing that slavery in any form is a grave violation. International Day for the Abolition of Slavery Quotes and Messages: Share Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Global Event.

Data reveals that 10 million more people were in modern slavery in 2021 compared to 2016 global estimates, bringing the total to 50 million worldwide, with women and children being disproportionately vulnerable. In this article, let’s learn more about International Day for the Abolition of Slavery 2024 date, theme, history and significance of the annual event.

International Day for the Abolition of Slavery 2024 Date

International Day for the Abolition of Slavery 2024 will be observed on Monday, December 2.

International Day for the Abolition of Slavery 2024 Theme

The theme for the 2024 International Day for the Abolition of Slavery is "Creating Global Freedom: Countering Racism with Justice in Societies and Among Nations". 50 Million People Trapped in 'Modern Slavery' — Report.

International Day for the Abolition of Slavery History

International Day for the Abolition of Slavery on December 2 marks the date of the adoption of the United Nations Convention for the Suppression of the Traffic in Persons and of the Exploitation of the Prostitution of Others (resolution 317(IV) of 2 December 1949) by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The focus of this day is on eradicating contemporary forms of slavery, such as trafficking in persons, sexual exploitation, the worst forms of child labour, forced marriage, and the forced recruitment of children for use in armed conflict.

International Day for the Abolition of Slavery Significance

International Day for the Abolition of Slavery is aimed at raising awareness about modern forms of slavery and promoting efforts to eradicate slavery in all its forms worldwide. Slavery has evolved and manifested itself in different ways throughout history. Today, some traditional forms of slavery still persist in their earlier forms, while others have been transformed into new ones.

Some Shocking Numbers Around Modern Slavery!

The international event emphasises the need to combat modern slavery, including human trafficking, sexual exploitation, child labour, forced marriage, and forced labour, among other forms. It highlights the global commitment to ending practices that violate fundamental human rights.

