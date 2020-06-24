The United Nations International Day in Support of Victims of Torture is observed on June 26. It is an observance held annually on to highlight the crime of torture some people endure. The day portrays the need to honour and support victims and survivors throughout the world. Coming out of space of physical and mental abuse, it takes time to revive completely. Hence, it is essential for their closed ones to keep them motivated and inspired for a better tomorrow. As we International Day in Support of Victims of Torture 2020, we bring to you positive quotes and messages for survivors of torture. You can send these thoughts to them urging them to pick up themselves from the t back the evil and dream of a great future. Never Give Up! Positive Thoughts and Quotes to Overcome Depression and Remember That Life is Beautiful!

While torture is a crime under every international law, it is prevalent in all regions in the world. While various measures are being undertaken to end cruelty torture, it is still widely present. The consequences of this behaviour are not confined to an individual but can pass from generations to generations. Addressing the crime against humanity, the United Nations condemned the act and termed it as one of the vilest acts by human beings. International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2020: Positive Quotes on Life And Motivational Messages to Share With Victims And Survivors of Various Forms of Drug Abuse.

Motivational Quote (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: “Sow a Thought, and You Reap an Act; Sow an Act, and You Reap a Habit; Sow a Habit, and You Reap a Character; Sow a Character, and You Reap a Destiny.” – Charles Reade

Motivational Thought (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: “Courage Is Looking Fear Right in the Eye and Saying, ‘Get the Hell Out of My Way, I’ve Got Things to Do.’”– Unknown

Positive Messages (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: “Parents Can Only Give Good Advice or Put Them on the Right Paths, but the Final Forming of a Person’s Character Lies in Their Own Hands.” – Anne Frank

Positive Thought (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: “The World Breaks Everyone, and Afterward, Some Are Strong at the Broken Places.” – Ernest Hemingway

Encouraging Message (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: “True Strength Is Keeping Everything Together When Everyone Expects You to Fall Apart.” – Unknown

On 12 December 1997, the UN General Assembly proclaimed June 26 as the United Nations International Day in Support of Victims of Torture to eradicate of torture and the effective functioning of the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. The observance is an opportunity to call on all stakeholders including the UN Member States, civil society and individuals to unite in support of people around the world who have been victims of torture

