Every year, the International Day of Action for Women's Health is celebrated on May 28. The international observance has been celebrated annually since 1987. The special day is dedicated to women raising awareness about their right to health. On this day, women and health organizations across the world come together to commemorate this unique day. The main objective of the day is to spread awareness about the health and rights of women across the world. International Women's Health Day was established in 1987 by the African government. As International Day of Action for Women's Health 2023 approaches, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Bayer Says Drug Research Focus No Longer on Women's Health.

International Day of Action for Women's Health 2023 Date

International Day of Action for Women's Health will be celebrated on Sunday, May 28.

International Day of Action for Women's Health History

International Women's Health Day was established by the African government in 1987. International Day of Action for Women's Health is an opportunity for people to raise awareness and spread knowledge about the importance of sexual and reproductive health and the rights of women. The day highlights the need to stand up for the sexual and reproductive rights of females, which are an indivisible and inalienable part of our human rights. The Market for Women's Health After 40 is Finding a Niche on TikTok, with the Potential.

International Day of Action For Women's Health Significance

The International Day of Action for Women's Health is a perfect opportunity for people to gain knowledge about the globe about health issues, especially those related to females. The special day dedicated to the health of women is an important day that calls for attention from leaders and organizations to eradicate the economic, political, humanitarian and other crises which require global effort for an impactful change.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2023 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).