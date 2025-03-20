The International Day of Happiness is celebrated annually on March 20 to recognize the importance of happiness and wellbeing as universal human goals. Established by the United Nations in 2012, this day highlights the need for a more inclusive, equitable, and balanced approach to economic growth that promotes the happiness of all people. The initiative was inspired by Bhutan, a country that values Gross National Happiness over Gross Domestic Product (GDP). On International Day of Happiness 2025 celebrated on March 20, we bring you International Day of Happiness 2025 wishes, greetings, happy quotes, HD images, wallpapers and messages to highlight the significance of happiness and wellbeing. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Governments, organisations, and individuals worldwide observe this day by promoting mental wellbeing, gratitude, and kindness. Events include educational campaigns, social media movements, and community gatherings focused on spreading positivity. Many institutions encourage workplace happiness, stress management, and mindfulness practices to enhance overall wellbeing.

The theme for each year’s celebration varies but always emphasizes compassion, resilience, and global cooperation. Past themes have focused on topics like sustainable development, mental health, and kindness. The UN’s World Happiness Report, released annually around this time, ranks countries based on factors like income, social support, life expectancy, and freedom, highlighting the global state of happiness.

Beyond celebration, the International Day of Happiness serves as a reminder that happiness is a fundamental human right. It encourages people to focus on meaningful connections, personal fulfilment, and community well-being. By fostering kindness and gratitude, individuals and societies can create a more positive and sustainable world for future generations. Wishing everyone Happy International Day of Happiness 2025!

