The International Day of Happiness is celebrated every year on March 20 to recognise the importance of happiness and well-being as fundamental human goals. Happiness is a fundamental human goal and the United Nations General Assembly recognises this goal and calls for a more inclusive, equitable and balanced approach to economic growth that promotes the happiness and well-being of all peoples. International Day of Happiness was established by the United Nations in 2012. International Day of Happiness Images and Messages: Share Happy Greetings, Quotes and Wishes.

This annual event highlights the role of happiness in global development and encourages individuals, communities, and governments to focus on policies that promote well-being, mental health, and overall life satisfaction. The initiative was inspired by Bhutan, a country that prioritizes Gross National Happiness (GNH) over economic indicators like GDP. In this article, let’s know more about the International Day of Happiness 2025 date, International Day of Happiness history and the significance of the annual event. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

International Day of Happiness 2025 Date

International Day of Happiness 2025 falls on Thursday, March 20.

International Day of Happiness History

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in its resolution 66/281 of July 12, 2012 proclaimed March 20 the International Day of Happiness. The establishment of this day recognised the relevance of happiness and well-being as universal goals and aspirations in the lives of human beings around the world and the importance of their recognition in public policy objectives. It also recognized the need for a more inclusive, equitable and balanced approach to economic growth that promotes sustainable development, poverty eradication, happiness and the well-being of all peoples.

The resolution was initiated by Bhutan, a country which recognized the value of national happiness over national income since the early 1970s and famously adopted the goal of Gross National Happiness over Gross National Product.

International Day of Happiness Significance

International Day of Happiness is an important annual event that aims to make people around the world realise the importance of happiness in their lives. On World Happiness Day, the United Nations General Assembly calls for people to make more continuous progress and the small things that continue to make their lives better.

Happiness is a universal aspiration, and studies have shown that well-being contributes to economic and social progress. On this day, individuals reflect on what makes them happy and practice gratitude. Many people engage in charitable activities, helping others, or spreading positivity in their communities.

