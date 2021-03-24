Every year, March 25 is observed as the International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members. It is a United Nations (UN) observance day. The day commemorates the anniversary of the abduction of Alec Collett, a former British journalist who died while working for the UN.

Collett was working for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) when he was kidnapped by a gunman in 1985. His body was found in Lebanon's Bekka Valley in 2009.

"Whether in their home countries or abroad, United Nations staff members have an admirable commitment to service. Their safety must be our priority. On this International Day of Solidarity, I call on the Member States and the international community to strengthen the resolve to give them the protection they need to continue their work for peace and prosperity for all," UN Secretary-General António Guterres said.

The March 25 event has taken even greater importance in the recent years, as attacks against the UN intensify. This is a day to demand justice and strengthen our resolve to shield the United Nations staff and peacekeepers.

