International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People 2024 will be marked on November 29. This annual observance has been a UN-organised event that helps people to pay attention to the suffering and challenges of the Palestinian people that have only been on the rise in the past years. The observance is an annual reminder of the anniversary of Resolution 181 which advocated for the partition of Palestine into two States: one Arab and one Jewish. Over the years, the encroachment of Palestinian land and the erasure of the state from the world has been witnessed and documented by the world and this observance helps people to raise more awareness about this. As we prepare to observe the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People as Israel’s War on Gaza continues on, here’s everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People and more. India Fulfills Pledge of Annual USD 5 Million Contribution to Palestine Through UNRWA; War-Torn Nation Expresses Gratitude for Release of Second Tranche of Aid.

International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People Date

International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People 2024 is observed on November 29. This annual observance was first initiated in 1978, and has been trying to help the people of Palestine fight for their state and offer them sovereignty and independence from the Israeli Occupation.

International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People History and Significance

The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is an important observance, especially because of its murky history, confusing resolutions, the constant struggles of the Palestinians who have been fighting for the right to live peacefully and a continuous occupation of the area by the Israeli forces that has gained more wide-spread awareness after the October 7 attack of 2023 and the increased agility with which the war on Gaza has been waged by Israeli forces ever since. Israel-Palestine Conflict: India Sends First Tranche of 30 Tonnes of Medical, Food Supplies to Palestine Through UNRWA.

The basic history of the journey is that the United Nations, in its United Nations Partition Plan for Palestine of 1947, proposed for the land of Palestine to be segregated and divided into a two-state solution - Palestine (which was the Arab state that always existed) and Israel (the Jewish state). While the Arabs (who formed 2/3rd majority in the area at the time were not happy with this suggestion), Zionist leaders like David Ben-Gurion, viewed the acceptance of the plan as a tactical step and a stepping stone to future territorial expansion over all of Palestine. It is important to note that the main reason for the Arabs to not be happy with the plan was that the Plan's detractors considered the proposal to be pro-Zionist, as it allocated most land to the Jewish state despite Palestinian Arabs numbering twice the Jewish population. However, even after the resolution was passed and since the country of Israel was formed in 1948, the Zionist forces have been focused on encroaching more land and the illegal occupation of Palestine became a global issue that has seen several surges. The formation of Israel in 1948 itself led to the displacement of more than 760,000 Palestinians and the most recent war (which is being called a genocide by several activists) has displaced over 1.9 million Palestinians.

Observances like the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People allow us the opportunity to get educated on the need to speak up for the people of Palestine and help them in their fight for independence because the alternative is the erasure of Palestine, which has historically existed since the twelfth century BCE (known as Philistines or Falestines).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2024 09:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).