International Friendship Day is observed in several countries to celebrate friendship. It is celebrated on different dates in different countries, but according to the General Assembly of the United Nations, the official date is designated as July 30.

Dr Ramon Artemio Bracho proposed the idea of a Global Friendship Day during a dinner with his friends in Paraguay. World Friendship Crusade was formed during the meeting, which promotes friendship and fellowship among all humans. Also, in 2011, the General Assembly of the United Nations decided to designate July 30 as the day to celebrate the International Day of Friendship.

Friendship Day started as a marketing campaign by a greeting card company. Due to the presence of social media, it gained popularity amongst youngsters and spread among the masses. The day became famous, particularly in India, Bangladesh and Malaysia. Though there are different dates of celebration in these countries, the enthusiasm for celebrating it remains the same.

You Are One of the Blessings I Got in Life. I'm Grateful to God for Our Companionship. Happy Friendship Day, Bestfriend.

The Best Pals Listen to What You Say and Also What You Can't Say. Happy Friendship Day, My Buddy!

If There Is Someone on Whom I Can Depend Without a Single Thought Then It Is You, My Friend. Happy Friendship Day.

Loads of Love and Gratitude To You Buddy, For Always Having My Back. I Wish You a Colourful and Happy Friendship Day.

The Most Beautiful Thing About Our Friendship Is That We Understand Each Other in Every Situation and That Is What Makes Us So Strong. Happy Friendship Day Buddy!

On this day, friends tie a friendship band on each other's wrists to promise to be there for each other. They also plan the day to party together to make the most out of this day. They also give each other beautiful cards and gifts to make each other feel loved and special on this day.

