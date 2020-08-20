Muharram 2020 Messages, Islamic New Year 2020 HD Images and Quotes For Free Download Online: The Islamic New Year or Muharram or Arabic New Year, as the name suggests commemorating the first day of the Islamic month of Muharram. It is also known as the Hirji New Year or Muharram, the month of Allah. Islamic New Year 2020 will be celebrated on either on August 20 or August 21 according to moon sighting. This will mark the first day of the new Hijri Year and is marked as the Holy Prophet’s Hijra Anniversary. People often bring in the Islamic New Year by sharing Muharram quotes, Muharram HD images, Happy Hijri New Year 1442 wishes and messages, Arabic New Year 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Islamic New Year 2020 Facebook status, Muharram new HD wallpapers and new messages with their friends and family. Islamic New Year Images & Hijri 1442 Year HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Muharram 2020 Messages, WhatsApp Status, SMS and Quotes to Send on Muslim Observance.

Islamic New Year or Arabic New Year or Hijri New Year is marked as a public holiday in various Islamic countries. The Islamic New Year, also called the Hijri New Year or Arabic New Year, is the day that marks the beginning of a new Hijri year, and is the day on which the year count is incremented. The first day of the Islamic year is observed by Muslims on the first day of the month of Muharram. The determination of the date of Islamic New Year is either dependent on the moon sighting as well as astronomical calculations to determine future dates of the Islamic calendar. The reference date of the Islamic Era dates back to 622 Common Era (CE), the year of the emigration of Muhammad and his followers from Mecca to Medina, known as the Hijra. Muharram 2020: From Date to Significance, Everything to Know About Islamic New Year and Ashura.

Since the Islamic New Year is 11-12 days shorter than the Gregorian New Year, it does not occur on the same day every year. There are various methods that are followed to calculate the beginning of a New Hijri Year in the Islamic calendar. While we eagerly await the celebration, here are some Happy Hijri New Year 1442 wishes and messages, Muharram HD images, Muharram quotes, Arabic New Year 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Islamic New Year 2020 Facebook Status Pictures that you can send to your family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Alone We Worship, and You Alone We Ask for Help, for Each and Everything. May Your Faith in Him Always Bring You Peace and Prosperity. Happy New Hijri Year!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Janat Ki Aarzu Main, Kahan Ja Rahe Hain Log, Janat to Karbala Main, Khareedi HUSSAIN Ne, Duniya-O-Aakhrat Main, Jo Rehna Ho Chain Se, Jeena ALI Se Seekho, Marna HUSSAIN Se!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All the Praises and Thanks Be to Allah to Whom Belongs All That Is in Heavens and on the Earth. Have a Blessed Islamic New Year!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Phir Aaj Haq K Liye Jaan Fida Kare Koi Wafa Bhi Jhoomuthe Yun Wafa Kare Koi Namaz 1400 Saalon Se Intizar Main Hai Hussain Ki Terha Mujh Ko!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Blessed Muharram 1442 to You. May the New Year Furnish You With Deeper Faith!

Watch Video of Islamic New Year Messages and Muharram Quotes:

Celebration of Islamic New Year often involves religious prayers, reciting the stories from the Quran and celebrating the rich Islamic History. This celebration is crucial as it plays a key role in the calculations of everything from dates of future fasts, the beginning of Ramadan as well as the timing of the beginning and end of fasts as well as prayer timing. We hope that this Hijri New Year brings with it a wave of peace, happiness and prosperity.

