Jara Jivantika Puja is celebrated on Fridays in the auspicious month of Sawan. The festival dedicated to Hindu Goddess Jivantika is mainly observed in Maharashtra and Gujurat. Jivantika Mata is children's protector and is believed to help couples get offspring. Devotees keep vrat on all the Fridays during the Shravan month. This time, Jara Jivantika Puja 2022 dates fall on 29 July, 5, 12, 19 and 26 August. On the days of Jara Jivantika Puja, a grand Yagna is performed in the popular temple of Jivantika Maa in Rajkot. The Skanda Purna mentions the legend of the Jara Jivantika puja that is known as Jara Jivantika Vrat Katha. The mythology of the holy occasion is associated with a story of a king, his queen and a Brahmin woman. Let's learn about the importance and traditions followed during the Jara Jivantika festival. Marathi Shravan Month 2022 Images & Sawan Somvar HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp GIFs and SMS for the Auspicious Month of Lord Shiva.

Jara Jivantika Puja Significance & Rituals

The Jara Jivantika Vrat is observed specifically by women who pray for the well-being of their babies and to get a healthy child. Ladies who keep the vrat on the Fridays of Sawan wear red clothes on the day and avoid social programmes and functions. Women usually get up in the morning, take a bath, and perform aarti to Goddess Jivantika. Post the pooja, the ladies keep rice in their hands and seek the blessings of the Hindu Devi to safeguard her children. The rice is then ritually sprinkled on the children's heads. Females also restrict themselves from cooking anything on pious the occasion and prefer fruits and water. They also do not wear yellow clothes and gold ornaments, if necessary silver can be permitted. Monday Fast 2022 Food Recipes for Sawan Maas: 5 Easy Upvas Recipes You Can Eat While Observing Sawan Somvar Vrat.

Moreover, devotees chant the mantra "Om Shri Jivantikayai Namah" on the day of the festival. Women in the family keep the vrat of Devi Jivantika to fulfil their motherly ambitions. Also, one needs to keep in mind certain things while keeping fast. Such as, if you are not able to observe the fast on the first Friday of Shravana maas, then the second Shukravar can also be utilised. But for the best result try to follow the traditions and celebrate the occasion on all the Fridays.

