Jur Sital is the celebration of the first day of the Maithili new year and is often referred to as Aakhar Bochhor. Also known as Maithili New Year, Jur Sital 2023 falls on April 14, but many also celebrate it on April 15. Maithili New Year marks this annual commemoration in the Mithila regions of India and Nepal. The festive occasion is in keeping with the Tirhuta Panchang calendar used in the Mithila region. There are various integral parts of the celebration of Maithili New Year, including but not limited to the sharing of Happy Maithili New Year wishes, Jur Sital 2023 greetings and messages, Maithili New Year 2023 WhatsApp status and Jur Sital Facebook wall photos.

The celebration of Maithili New Year falls on the occasion of Mesha Sankranti. While Makar Sankranti marks the beginning of the New Year in some parts of the country, a large number of regions like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, etc celebrate the New Year on Mesha Sankranti. The Maithili New Year follows the Nirayanam vernal equinox and falls on 30 April (may sometimes vary by day) in the Gregorian year. Since the tropical vernal equinox falls around the same day (March 22), the Niayanam vernal equinox or Nirayanam Mesha Sankranti is also celebrated on the same day most years - April 14.

The Maithil Calendar begins with the first day in the month of Baishakh, and the Maithili New Year celebration is considered a public holiday in the Indian state of Bihar. As we celebrate Maithili New Year 2023, here are some Happy Maithili New Year wishes, Jur Sital 2023 greetings and messages, Maithili New Year 2023 WhatsApp Stickers and Jur Sital Facebook status pictures that you can share online with family and friends.

Jur Sital 2023 Greetings & Maithili New Year Wishes

Jur Sital Messages (File Image)

Jur Sital 2023 Greetings & Maithili New Year Wishes

Jur Sital Messages (File Image)

Jur Sital 2023 Greetings & Maithili New Year Wishes

Jur Sital Messages (File Image)

Jur Sital 2023 Greetings & Maithili New Year Wishes

Jur Sital Messages (File Image)

Jur Sital 2023 Greetings & Maithili New Year Wishes

Jur Sital Messages (File Image)

The celebration of Jur Sital also includes the preparation of various specific and key delicacies that hold great importance. A unique and scrumptious thali is prepared that families get together and feast on, on the occasion of Jur Sital. But interestingly, no chulha or fire in kitchen is burning. We hope that this Jur Sital fills your life with happiness and prosperity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2023 07:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).