Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana is an auspicious Hindu festival. The significant festival is dedicated to Goddess Gauri, a divine avatar of Maa Parvati. Every year, devotees celebrate the festival with a lot of joy, faith, enthusiasm, and devotion. It is celebrated in a grand and major way, especially in Maharashtra. This year, Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana 2024 is on Tuesday, September 10. The festival is a part of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, and it usually takes place either a day or two after the Ganpati festival celebrations begin. People begin the celebrations by sharing heartfelt messages with loved ones. If you are looking for Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana messages to send, fret not! You have come to the right place. Scroll below for Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana 2024 wishes, Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana 2024 greetings, Goddess Gauri images, wallpapers, and Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana 2024 quotes. Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana 2024 Date and Auspicious Timings: Know Anuradha Nakshatra Tithi, Rituals and Significance To Worship Goddess Gauri.

The word Avahana translates to welcoming or invocation. It symbolises devotees welcoming Goddess Gauri into their homes, living spaces, or community areas. Goddess Gauri, the mother of Lord Ganesha, is worshipped during Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana. Devotees place Goddess Gauri’s idol next to Lord Ganesha’s idol. Devotees, especially Maharashtrian women, observe a fast, offer their prayers to Goddess Gauri to seek her divine blessings, and visit temples during the festival. Goddess Gauri is worshipped for her purity and grace, and she symbolises fertility, prosperity, and wellbeing. You can celebrate Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana by sending your loved ones Goddess Gauri images along with Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana 2024 messages and wishes. Below, we have also curated a list of Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana 2024 wallpapers and quotes and Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana 2024 greetings and sayings. Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan Wishes in Marathi & HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Quotes, Greetings, SMS and Photos To Celebrate Maa Gauri Festival.

This Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana 2024, may Goddess Gauri bless everyone with happiness, prosperity and wellbeing. Here’s wishing everyone a happy, blessed and peaceful Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana 2024!

