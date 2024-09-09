Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana is an auspicious occasion that holds immense significance for the Hindu community in India. The festival, dedicated to Goddess Gauri, a form of Parvati, is most popular in Maharashtra. This festival is celebrated with great devotion particularly in regions where the worship of Goddess Gauri is prevalent. This ritual is part of the broader Gauri-Ganpati festivities and typically takes place a day or two after the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Gauri Avahana falls during Anuradha Nakshatra on Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, which corresponds to August or September in the Gregorian calendar. Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

The Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana Muhurat will be from 06:25 AM to 06:45 PM. In this article, let’s know more about Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana 2024 date, auspicious timings and the significance of the auspicious day.

Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana 2024 Date

Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana 2024 Shubh Muhurat and Anuradha Nakshatra Timings

The Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana Muhurat will be from 06:25 AM to 06:45 PM on September 10.

The Anuradha Nakshatra will begin at 06:04 PM on September 09 and end at 08:04 PM on Sep 10, 2024.

Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana Significance and Rituals

Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana is a special day dedicated to Goddess Gauri, the mother of Lord Ganesha. She is worshipped for her grace, purity, and as a symbol of prosperity, fertility, and wellbeing. On this auspicious day, Marathi women observe fast and offer prayers to Goddess Gauri.

In the name of the festival ‘Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana’, Avahana means ‘invocation’ or ‘welcoming’ which means during the Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana, devotees invite the goddess into their homes or community spaces. The day is a fun-filled celebration marked by family gatherings, festive meals, and prayers.

