The holiday season is here, and if you're scrambling to host a Christmas party at the last minute, don't worry; there are plenty of creative ways to dazzle your guests without weeks of preparation. Whether you're planning for a cosy gathering or a festive bash, here are five last-minute Christmas party ideas that will impress and entertain everyone:

1. DIY hot chocolate bar

Hot chocolate is a winter classic, and setting up a DIY hot chocolate bar will have your guests excited to create their personalized cup of warmth. Use a variety of toppings such as whipped cream, marshmallows, crushed candy canes, sprinkles, and even flavoured syrups (think peppermint, caramel, and hazelnut). This easy-to-set-up station is sure to be a hit with both kids and adults alike!

2. Christmas movie marathon with a twist

Nothing says Christmas like cosying up to holiday classics. Set up a Christmas movie marathon, but add a twist—create themed trivia or drinking games for each movie. For example, every time a character in "Home Alone" says "Merry Christmas," guests take a sip of their drink. Or, come up with trivia questions about the movies and offer fun prizes for the winners.

3. Cookie decorating contest

Invite your guests to unleash their inner baker with a cookie decorating contest. Provide a variety of plain sugar cookies, royal icing in festive colours, sprinkles, and other decorating supplies. Guests can then decorate their cookies however they wish, and you can host a friendly competition for the most creative, funniest, or prettiest designs. To make it more fun, take pictures of the creations and let everyone vote for the winner!

4. Secret Santa gift exchange

If you haven't had time to organize a full gift exchange, try a quick Secret Santa or White Elephant gift exchange! For a fun twist, set a theme or limit on the gift—such as "something homemade," or "Christmas-themed." This spontaneous activity adds an element of surprise and fun to the party without requiring much preparation. Encourage people to bring small, inexpensive gifts and watch as the excitement builds with each gift opened.

5. Christmas-themed photo booth

Create a simple and fun Christmas photo booth using inexpensive materials. Set up a backdrop using festive wrapping paper or a tablecloth, and provide props like Santa hats, reindeer antlers, fake snow, and even Christmas-themed signs with sayings like "Merry & Bright" or "Jingle All the Way." With minimal setup, this booth will allow guests to snap some fun and memorable photos throughout the night.