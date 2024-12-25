The much awaited festival of Christmas stands at the door leaving people of all ages excited for the occasion. Kids eagerly wait for receving their gifts and indulging in fun games and activities with their loved ones. As for the adults, the upcoming holidays provide them an opportunity to reflect on the wonderful things in life, celebrate annual traditions, and reconnect with friends and family. New Year 2025 Resolutions: ‘New Year, New Me’ – How To Manifest Your Resolutions Into Reality? Easy Steps To Follow and Achieve Your Goals.

Holiday Card Photo

Get your Christmas card prepared by being creative. Stage family members in funny ways to capture a photograph, include clever props and experiment with your sartorial choices. The more creative the better. Try to find unique backgrounds in the house to give an authentic touch to your photo.

Christmas Tree Farm

Visiting a Christmas tree farm during this festival is not a bad idea. It can be a fun activity for your family and kids. It involves driving out to a Christmas tree farm and hand-selecting the tree that you think will look best in your home. In some cases, you may even need to cut the tree down and transport it back to your car. While the process takes longer, we have a feeling the memory will last a little longer too. Classic Yule Log, Pecan Pie and Gingerbread Cookies – 5 Christmas Desserts You Should Try This Year.

Letters to Santa

You can ask your kids to write letters to Santa. It is a time-honoured tradition which has been followed by numerous people. You can further accompany them to post their cards for Santa so that he can come and read their wishes.

Bake Cookies

This is one of those Christmas activities that generates a lot of nostalgia while also creating heartwarming memories. Depending on how old your child is, it’s better to help them to make the cookie batter. Let them have the liberty to add chocolate chips, coconut, cinnamon and even food colouring if they desire. Let your child play pastry chef.

Game Night

Gather your friends and family for a game night which will shake your competitive juices. To ignite your festive spirit you can include an ugly sweater contest, secret Santa, white elephant, and photo puzzles. There are plenty of Christmas games to start new traditions with.