LGBT History Month is celebrated every year in February. The annual observance of LGBT History Month throughout February is a common practice in the United Kingdom and was initiated by Sue Sanders and Paul Patrick, then co-chairs of Schools OUT UK. As the name suggests, LGBT History Month is focused on remembering the long history of the challenges that people of the LGBT community continue to face and how they have overcome it. As we prepare to celebrate LGBT History Month 2025 in the UK, here is everything you need to know about this observance, how to celebrate LGBT History Month, this year's theme and its significance.

LGBT History Month 2025 Dates

LGBT History Month is celebrated across Australia, Canada, Cuba, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States at different times of the month. The LGBT History Month 2025 in the UK will be marked throughout February. The celebration of LGBT History Month in the UK was started by Sue Sanders and Paul Patrick and was first observed in February 2005. The celebration of LGBT History Month 2025 marks 20 years of observance and is sure to be marked with various important events and celebrations.

LGBT History Month 2025 Theme, Significance & Celebration

Every year, the celebration of LGBT History Month is focused on a dedicated theme that helps in celebrating the occasion by having pointed, targeted conversations. LGBT History Month 2025 theme is "Activism and Social Change." The commemoration of LGBT History Month coincided in the same month of the abolition of Section 28 in 2003, with the Employment Equality (Sexual Orientation) Regulations 2003 and is an important history feat to be celebrated. The commemoration is usually full of various special events and observances that are focused on helping people to understand the challenges that people from the LGBT community face and encourage people to have open and honest conversations around the subject.

It is important to note that the celebration of LGBT History Month is observed in the month of February only in the United Kingdom, Hungary and Scotland. The observance of LGBT History Month was first marked in the United States in October 1994. Meanwhile the celebration in Cuba was first marketed in May 2022. We hope that LGBT History Month helps you to remember the challenges faced by the community and helps them to excel and feel included.

