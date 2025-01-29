American Heart Month is observed in the US every year in the month of February. American Heart Month 2025 will be observed from Saturday, February 1, to Friday, February 28. The observance sheds the spotlight on heart diseases, the leading cause of death in the US. The observance aims to raise awareness about heart diseases, promote heart health awareness, and educate the public on understanding cardiovascular diseases, the risk factors, and the importance of prevention. It also encourages people to adopt healthy lifestyles by maintaining a balanced diet, staying physically active, and avoiding habits or a lifestyle that could cause heart diseases. The day also emphasises the importance of regular checkups, screenings for early detection, and managing any heart-related conditions. World Heart Day Date and Theme: Know Significance of the Day That Aims To Raise Awareness About Cardiovascular Diseases.

American Heart Month 2025 Dates

American Heart Month 2025 will be observed from Saturday, February 1, to Friday, February 28.

American Heart Month History

American Heart Month was established in 1964 by President Lyndon B. Johnson. The president, who was one among the millions of people who had heart attacks, issued the first proclamation in 1964. Since then, US presidents have declared February as American Heart Month every year. The initiative was started with the aim of raising awareness about the importance of a healthy heart. The president, in his remarks, proclaiming February 1964 as the first American Heart Month, stated that the people of the United States need to give heed to the nationwide problem of the heart and blood-vessel diseases. He also urged the people to support programmes required to bring about a solution.

American Heart Month Significance

Heart diseases are a major concern and one of the leading causes of death not just in the US but across the globe as well. The observance is marked by awareness programmes, workshops, seminars, campaigns, and speeches that educate people on the importance of having a healthy heart and adopting a healthy lifestyle. It not only raises awareness about heart diseases but also encourages people to go for early detection and screenings and encourages community involvement in order to combat cardiovascular diseases. It also aims to educate people on how to prevent heart diseases by eliminating smoking, alcohol, or similar habits that could result in heart diseases. It is the perfect opportunity to focus on heart health and raise awareness on the management of heart-related conditions. COVID-19 Survivors Likely To Develop Heart Diseases, Diabetes in Three Months, Says Study.

American Heart Month is a very significant and important observance. As part of the initiative, the first Friday is observed as National Wear Red Day. People go red during this time to raise awareness about the fight against heart disease. Many also engage in healthy activities like jogging, running, or walking to promote cardiovascular wellness. Others participate in community events and support heart-related organisations and charities through fundraising, volunteer work, or donations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2025 02:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).