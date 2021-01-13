Magh Bihu 2021 Greetings: The festive occasion of Magh Bihu is a harvest festival observed in north-east India, especially in Assam, every year. Magh Bihu's celebration marks the end of the harvesting season, which people celebrate lavishly. The religious event of Magh Bihu is popularly called as Bhogali Bihu and Maghar Domahi as well. Magh Bihu 2021 will be observed on January 14-15 this year. People share amazing Magh Bihu 2021 greetings and wish their loved ones to mark this auspicious day's celebrations. If you are looking for the latest Magh Bihu 2021 messages, to delight your loved ones, then you have arrived at the right place. At LatestLY, we bring you the newest collection of Magh Bihu 2021 wishes and greetings, which you will love to share with your friends, family, relatives, etc. Magh Bihu celebration is considered auspicious, and this year, it falls on January 15.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Life Be As Colourful and Joyful As the Festival of Bhogali Bihu. Wish You a Very Happy Magh Bihu.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let This Bihu Give You the Strength To Do All That You Dreamed of Doing During Last Year but Didn’t Dare To Do. Happy Magh Bihu to You and Your Family!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Welcome This Bhogali Bihu With Great Hope, Eagerness, and Anticipation. Wishing You a Year of Joy, Satisfaction, Peace and Prosperity! Happy Magh Bihu to You!

Not many people know that the buffalo fight is one of the popular traditions of Magh Bihu. People follow many traditions on this day, such as lighting a bonfire (Meji) and huts (Bhelaghar) among others. If you want to know more about the festival of Magh Bihu, then click here.

As January 14-15 near, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very "Happy Magh Bihu 2021!" Do not forget to share these unique Happy Magh Bihu greetings with your loved ones, and make them feel special on this festive day.

