The harvest festival celebrated in Assam is called Magh Bihu, or Bhogali Bihu. The celebration marks the end of harvesting season in the month of Magh. It coincides with Makar Sankranti, which is known by different names in different regions across the country. Magh Bihu celebration is considered auspicious, and this year, it falls on January 15. As we gear up for the festival, here we bring you Magh Bihu 2021 wishes and WhatsApp stickers. These Telegram messages, GIFs and greetings are designed keeping the celebration of Bhogali Bihu in mind. You can download the Magh Bihu 2021 HD images and send Happy Bihu wishes to your friends and family through Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms.

Magh Bihu is marked by feasts and bonfires. People create makeshift huts, known as Meji and Bhelaghar from bamboo, leaves and thatch. In Bhelaghar they eat the food prepared for the feast and then burn the huts the next morning. Magh Bihu celebrations stars on the last day of ‘Pooh’ month and the night before 28th of Pooh is ‘Uruka,’ when people gather around a bonfire, cook dinner and make merry. In this article, we bring you Happy Magh Bihu 2021 wishes, and Bhogali Bihu messages to make the celebration even more memorable. Download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, GIFs, Facebook greetings, Magh Bihu HD images, Telegram messages, and wishes to celebrate the festival.

