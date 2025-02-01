Ganesha Jayanti is a Hindu festival that is celebrated across Maharashtra and some sections of Goa. It is an important celebration for devotees of Lord Ganesha that is also known as the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. The commemoration is different from the Ganesh Chaturthi observation that is celebrated in the month of September. As we prepare to celebrate Ganesha Jayanti 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Ganesha Jayanti and its significance. Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2025 Wishes: Share Happy Ganesh Jayanti Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, HD Wallpapers, Quotes and Images To Celebrate Magha Shukla Chaturthi.

When is Ganesha Jayanti 2025?

Ganesha Jayanti 2025 will be celebrated on February 1. The commemoration of Ganesha Jayanti is marked on Shukla Paksha Chaturthi in the month of Magha. The Chaturthi titi for Ganesha Jayanti 2025 will begin at 13:08 on Feb 01, 2025, and go on till 10:44 on Feb 02, 2025. The Madhyanha Ganesha Puja Muhurat is from 13:08 to 13:41 on February 1.

Significance of Ganesh Jayanti

The celebration of Ganesh Jayanti is usually celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Ganesha and making special delicacies for the almighty. The celebration of Ganesh Jayanti is not to be confused with Ganesh Chaturthi. However, Ganesh Jayanti is considered to be the time when Lord Ganesha was born. The celebration is marked by offering prayers to the idol of Lord Ganapati and conducting the stringent Ganesh Jayanti Vrat. A special preparation made of til (sesame seeds) is offered to Ganesha and then distributed to the devotees as prasad for eating.

Many people make it a point to observe Ganesh Jayanti by visiting famous Lord Ganesh temples. The most popular temple for the devotees to visit is Moreshwar temple in Morgaon, Pune district, Maharashtra - which is the starting and ending point of a pilgrimage of eight revered Ganesha temples called Ashtavinayaka.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

