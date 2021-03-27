Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2021: The occasion of celebrating Maha Lakshmi Jayanti is one of the biggest festivals for the people of the Hindu community. Lakshmi Jayanti is celebrated in a grandeur manner every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Goddess Lakshmi. People worship Goddess Lakshmi in high regards and devotion. It is also popularly known as Madan Purnima and Vasant Purnima. There are many rituals that people follow on occasion to celebrate Maha Lakshmi Jayanti. If you are a devotee of Goddess Laxmi and looking for more information about Lakshmi Jayanti 2021 – its date, significance, rituals, auspicious timings, then you have reached the right spot.

Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2021 Date and Phalguna Purnima Tithi

It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi was born during the great churning of the milky ocean, which took place in the holy month of Phalguna as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. This year, Maha Lakshmi Jayanti's occasion will take place on March 28, i.e., Sunday, the same day of Rangwali Holi celebrations.

Lakshmi Jayanti 2021 Date – Sunday, March 28, 2021

Phalguna Purnima 2021 Tithi Begins – 03:27 AM on March 28, 2021

Phalguna Purnima 2021 Ends – 12:17 AM on Mar 29, 2021

Maha Lakshmi Jayanti Puja Vidhi and Important Rituals

There are different puja vidhis people follow on this day. Devotees wake up early and take a bath before/during the sunrise. They clean their temples and places of worship. Goddess Lakshmi’s idol is dressed in new attire; fresh flowers and fruits are offered.

Devotees offer Roli and chawal, along with traditional food and sweets prepared, in regards to Goddess Lakshmi. There are special prayers and mantras sung in the devotion of Goddess Lakshmi. Special prasad is made and distributed amongst family members and relatives.

Maha Lakshmi Jayanti Significance and Celebrations

Maha Lakshmi Jayanti is one of the biggest festive occasions for Hindus. There are different ways in which people celebrate it. Some visit temples, while some conduct grand Maha Lakshmi pujas at home. Brahmins are offered traditional food, sweets, and charity to mark the celebrations of the day.

As Goddess Lakshmi is a symbol of wealth, prosperity, and cleanliness, following all the rituals on Maha Lakshmi Jayanti is believed to be very blissful. Devotees who observe Maha Lakshmi Jayanti Vrat are rewarded with health, wealth, and prosperity by Goddess Lakshmi herself. It is said that all their life’s financial troubles are taken care of, and they never face any monetary trouble in their lives.

We at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2021. We hope Goddess Lakshmi blesses you enough on this auspicious day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2021 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).