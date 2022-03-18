Maha Lakshmi Jayanti, as the name suggests, is the celebration of the birth anniversary of Goddess Maha Lakshmi. Maha Lakshmi Jayanthi 2022 will be celebrated on March 18, the same day as Holi. Known as the Goddess of wealth and prosperity., Goddess Lakshmi or Maha Lakshmi Devi, is often depicted to be in a white saree, sitting on a lotus with white elephants surrounding her and showering prosperity around. The celebration of Maha Lakshmi Jayanti is believed to help spread this power of Lakshmi. People often celebrate this auspicious day by sharing Happy Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2022 Greetings, Maha Lakshmi Jayanti wishes and messages, Happy Maha Lakshmi Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers, and Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2022 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

The celebration of Maha Lakshmi Jayanti usually takes place on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Phalgun. This celebration coincides with the time when the Uttara Nakshatra presides in Phalguna month. This is why Lakshmi Jayanti is also celebrated by some as Uttara Phalguni. The celebration of Maha Lakshmi Jayanti is especially popular in South India. People often visit various famous temples of Goddess Maha Lakshmi to commemorate this day. Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2022 Date in India: Know Purnima Tithi, Rituals and Significance of Celebrating the Birth Anniversary of Goddess Lakshmi.

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Maha Lakhsmi was born from the great churning of the milky river, which is also known as Manthan. Maha Lakshmi Jayanti marks the day of this birth. Devotees of Goddess Maha Lakshmi believe that pleasing her on this day can help fill their life with all the wealth and prosperity. As we prepare to celebrate Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2022, here are some Happy Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2022 Greetings, Maha Lakshmi Jayanti wishes and messages, Happy Maha Lakshmi Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers, and Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2022 Facebook Status Pictures that you can post online. March 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Maha Shivratri, Holi, International Women's Day; Here's List Of All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

An integral part of the celebration of Maha Lakshmi Jayanti is the performance of Lakshmi Homam. Many devotees prepare for this auspicious Puja at home and welcome Goddess Lakshmi into their homes. While the performance of Lakshmi Homam on Maha Lakshmi Jayanti is popular in South India, most North Indians conduct this Puja during Diwali instead. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2022.

