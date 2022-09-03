Mahalakshmi Vrat begins on the eighth day of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar. This year, Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 starts on September 3, Saturday. Mahalakshmi Vrat is observed for the next 16 days till September 17. As you observe Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022, we at LatestLY have curated the latest Mahalakshmi Vrat images, Happy Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 HD wallpapers, Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022 greetings, Mahalakshmi Vrat wishes, messages and WhatsApp stickers that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones on the auspicious festival. September 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: List of Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Ninth Month.

Mahalakshmi Vrat will be celebrated until Krishna Ashtami during Ashwin month, which according to the Gregorian calendar, will fall on September 17, Saturday. During these 16 days, all eight forms of Mahalakshmi are worshipped. The different forms of Mahalakshmi are Adi Lakshmi, Dhana Lakshmi, Dhanya Lakshmi, Gaja Lakshmi, Santana Lakshmi, Dhairya Lakshmi and Vijaya Lakshmi.

During the Mahalakshmi Vrat, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. The devotees who observe the Mahalakshmi fast wake up at sunrise and have an early bath. They offer their prayers to Goddess Lakshmi on all 16 days. As a part of the festival's ritual, 16 knots are tied in a string, and the observer of the vrat wears it in their left hand. Here are HD images and wallpapers of Goddess Lakshmi that you can download and send to your friends and family as greetings for Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022.

Mahalakshmi Vrat begins on Shukla Ashtami, which is also the birth anniversary of Goddess Radha and is known as Radha Ashtami. This day also coincides with Durva vrat when Durva grass is worshipped. Jyeshta Devi Puja is also observed on this day, which is performed for three consecutive days. Mahalakshmi Vrat is observed with great enthusiasm in northern regions of India like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. Wishing everyone a Happy Mahalakshmi Vrat 2022!

