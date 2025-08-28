Mahalakshmi Vrat is an auspicious occasion that is celebrated with great devotion across India. This Hindu observance is dedicated to Goddess Mahalakshmi, the goddess of wealth, prosperity, and fortune. Mahalakshmi Vrat is especially popular in North India and is considered highly auspicious by devotees seeking blessings for material and spiritual well-being. This year, Mahalakshmi Vrat 2025 starts on Sunday, August 31. Mahalakshmi Vrat begins on the Ashtami of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month, which usually falls in August or September and continues for 16 consecutive days, ending on Krishna Ashtami. According to drikpanchang, the moonrise timing is at 01:04 PM. As the total Mahalakshmi fasting days are 15 days, the Mahalakshmi Vrat begins on Sunday, August 31 and end on Sunday, September 14. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of Major National and International Events in August.

Mahalakshmi Vrat 2025 Dates

Mahalakshmi Vrat 2025 falls on Sunday, August 31.

Total Mahalakshmi fasting days are 15 days, hence the Mahalakshmi Vrat starts on Sunday, August 31 and end on Sunday, September 14.

Mahalakshmi Vrat 2025 Timings

The Ashtami tithi will begin at 10:46 PM on August 30, 2025 and will end at 12:57 AM on September 01, 2025

Mahalakshmi Vrat Rituals

On the day of Mahalakshmi Vrat, devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

The devotees then do the Kalash Sthapana and a picture or idol of Goddess Lakshmi is placed on a clean altar and decorated with flowers, turmeric, kumkum, and jewellery.

Devotees observe fasts, eat sattvic food, and perform puja every day with offerings of sweets, fruits, and milk.

The Lakshmi Ashtottara Shatanamavali (108 names of Goddess Lakshmi) is often recited and Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped with great devotion.

On the final day, special Lakshmi Havan and Satyanarayan Katha may be performed to please the Goddess.

Mahalakshmi Vrat Significance

Mahalakshmi Vrat holds great significance for people of the Hindu community as this day is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Lakshmi. Devotees believe that observing this vrat brings wealth, happiness, peace, and the removal of obstacles. It is said that Goddess Lakshmi herself blesses the homes of those who perform this vrat with devotion.

