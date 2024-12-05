Mahaparinirvan Diwas, also known as Dr BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary, is observed in India every year on December 6. Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024 falls on Friday, December 6. It marks the death anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, who was lovingly called Babasaheb. Dr BR Ambedkar is the architect of the Indian constitution. He was a champion for social justice and fought for equality and the untouchables. He passed away on December 6, 1956. On this day, people from across the country visit his place of resting, Chaityabhoomi. This is where his last rites were performed. His followers and fellow countrymen reflect on his values and teachings and offer flowers and light candles on this day. BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary: Know Mahaparinirvan Diwas Date, History and Significance of the Day To Remember Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024 Date

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024 falls on Friday, December 6.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas Significance

Mahaparinirvan Diwas is very significant as it reminds us of Dr BR Ambedkar’s lifelong struggle for social reform. He was born into a marginalised community. But he fought against the discrimination and went on to become a scholar, politician, and social reformer. His contributions in drafting the Indian Constitution ensured that the citizens of the country, including people from underprivileged communities, could enjoy their fundamental rights. On this day, many also participate in discussions, speeches, prayer meetings, events, and cultural programmes dedicated to Babsaheb.

The word ‘Mahaparinirvan’ is derived from Buddhist philosophy and means the ultimate liberation or salvation. This day not only pays tribute to his memory, it also highlights his efforts to promote causes like education, equality, and dignity for all. He was a beacon of hope for many people in the country. By observing the day, people honour his legacy and renew their commitment to creating a society that is free of evils like oppression and injustice. Mahaparinirvan Din: Astonishing Facts About Dr BR Ambedkar - Father of Indian Constitution.

This Mahaparinirvan Diwas, let us honour Dr BR Ambedkar by practicing the values he stood for. Let us work hard to make our society more inclusive and diverse and treat every living creature and being with respect, and give them the dignity they deserve.

