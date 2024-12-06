The Sabarimala Festival is an annual event that is held every year in Kerala. It takes place at Kerala’s Sabarimala Temple, and the festival is dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, a Hindu deity revered for his discipline, purity, and strength. During the festival, devotees undertake a pilgrimage to the Sabarimala Temple to seek Lord Ayyappa Swamy’s blessings. The festival takes place in two phases. The first phase is called the ‘Mandala Puja,’ which begins in mid-November and lasts for 41 days. It usually culminates at the end of December. The second phase is called ‘Makaravilakku’ and it takes place in January, and it usually coincides with Makar Sankranti. Ayyappa Swamy Devotional Songs For Sabarimala Festival 2024: Soulful Melodies to Listen to Worship and Honour Lord Ayyappa (Watch Videos).

The festival is observed with a lot of faith, devotion, and joy. During the Mandala Puja, devotees observe strict vows like fasting and celibacy to purify themselves. The Makaravilakku festival marks the end of the pilgrimage. It usually ends with a grand celebration when the ‘Makara Jyothi, a star and natural phenomenon, is seen in the sky. Millions of devotees from several southern states in India flock to the Sabarimala Temple during this time to experience the cherished pilgrimage and its spiritual significance.

Sabarimala Festival Calendar 2024–2025

• The first phase of the Sabarimala Festival, called the Mandala Puja, began on Friday, November 15, 2024. It will continue until Thursday, December 26, 2024. It takes place for 41 days.

• The second phase of the festival, called the Makaravilakku Mahotsavam, will begin Monday, December 30, 2024. It will conclude on Sunday, January 19, 2025.

Sabarimala Pilgrimage Schedule

Starting at 1:00 PM every day, devotees can proceed to Sannidhanam, the hill shrine, from the base camp at Pampa. This schedule has been organised by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to provide a safe and well-organised pilgrimage and experience for pilgrims.

Sabarimala Temple Hours

Millions of devotees undertake the pilgrimage every year. In order to manage the large number of pilgrims, the temple will remain open for 18 hours every day. It will be divided into two slots.

• Morning session: 03:00 AM to 01:00 PM

• Evening session: 03:00 PM to 11:00 PM

Sabarimala Festival Rituals

The Sabarimala festival is a revered time for Lord Ayyappa Swamy devotees. The festival takes place in two phases. Some of the important rituals are the 41-day fast, which includes abstinence from luxuries and wearing simple black attire with a rudraksha or tulsi mala. It is important for devotees to maintain purity in their thoughts, words, and actions and eat only vegetarian meals during this time. Pilgrims chant “Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa” while trekking to the temple through the sacred forests. Devotees carry offerings like ghee-filled coconuts and camphor in the irumudi.

Sabarimala Pilgrimage Important Guidelines

A maximum of 80,000 pilgrims are allowed each day. Of these, 70,000 bookings are made online, while 10,000 are reserved for entry-point registrations. Pilgrims must report 180 minutes before their chosen time slot and route. In addition, an Aadhaar card or valid ID proof like a passport or driving license is mandatory.

The Sabarimala Festival concludes in January with the Makaravilakku, which is a grand event that symbolises divine blessings. The pilgrimage instills spiritual growth while deepening faith and devotion and teaching humility and discipline. This sacred experience reminds devotees of the importance of inner purity.

