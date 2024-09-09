Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 was celebrated on September 7. The annual commemoration of the Ganpati festival, Ganeshotsav - which is a 10-day commemoration where devotees remember and pray to Lord Ganesha and welcome him into their homes - will also be marked from this day. The grand celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi and Ganapati festival became a common practice across the country. However, one of the first known grand celebrations was promoted across Maharashtra, as Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj promoted this festival. After the start of the British Raj, the Ganesh festival lost state patronage. It became a private family celebration in Maharashtra until its revival by Indian freedom fighter and social reformer Lokmanya Tilak. Ever since, various iconic Ganesh Pandals and Ganapati idols need to be visited during this festive time. As we continue celebrating Ganeshotsav 2024, here are the top 5 Ganesh Pandals, popularly known as Manache 5 Ganpati - Kasba Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug Ganpati and Kesari Wada Ganpati that you should visit in Pune. Ganeshotsav 2024 Recipes: Ukadiche Modak, Puran Poli, Mani Kozhukattai and More Sweet Dishes To Offer to Lord Ganesha As Bhog (Watch Videos).

1. Kasba Ganpati

Kasba Ganpati is the first Manacha Ganpati and was established in 1893. The Ganesh Murthi at Kasba Ganpati is believed to have been installed by Jijabai and Shivaji Maharaj in 1639. This is also the first Ganesh idol that is immersed on the day of Visarjan in Pune. It is only after Kasaba Ganpati Visarjan that other Ganesh idols are brought out for Visrajan. View Kasba Ganpati 2024 Photos and HD Wallpapers.

Kasba Ganpati 2024 (Photo Credits: shrikasbaganpati)

2. Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganpati

Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganpati is the second Manache Ganpati and was given this status by Lokmanya Tilak, who was responsible for the revival of Ganeshotsav celebrations across communities. It is the second most revered Ganesh idol in Pune. View Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganpati 2024 Photos and HD Wallpapers.

Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganpati (Photo Credits: Official FB Page)

3. Guruji Talim Ganpati

One of the most unique things about Pune is the existence of Manacha Ganpati. These are 5 Ganpati idols that embodied the idea of unity during the divide-and-rule era of the British Raj. Guruji Talim Ganpati is the third Ganpati on this list and has a very unique and intriguing history. According to locals, Guruji Talim Ganpati is the first Ganesh mandal in Pune to spread the message of communal harmony. Started by Nanasaheb Bhrivile, Bhiku Shinde and Sheikh Kasam Vallad in 1887, it continues to symbolise Hindu-Muslim unity. View Guruji Talim Ganpati 2024 Photos and HD Wallpapers.

Guruji Talim Ganpati 2024 (Photo Credits: @lordganeshaofpune)

4. Tulshibaug Ganpati

The other Manacha Ganpati is Tulsibaug Ganesh Mandal, the fourth one on the list, and is known for its unique decorations. It was established in 1901, but it is notably known for being the first Ganpati mandal to install a Ganpati idol made with glass fibre in 1975. View Tulsibaug Ganesh Mandal 2024 Photos and HD Wallpapers.

/YouTube)

5. Kesariwada Ganesh Mandal

Tulshibaug Ganpati 2024 (Photo Credits: @tulshibaugmahaganpati

Kesariwada Ganesh Mandal is the last Manache Ganpati pandal, and Lokmanya Tilak himself installed the first idol of Lord Ganesha here. Every year, the celebration of Kesariwada Ganesh Mandal focuses on spreading a key message, and the Mandal focuses on various social and contemporary causes in society. View Kesariwada Ganesh Mandal 2024 Photos and HD Wallpapers.

Kesari Wada Ganpati (Photo Credits: X and Instagram)

In addition to the Manache 5 Ganpati, Dagdusheth Ganpati is also a major attraction in the city among devotees of Lord Ganesha. Dagdusheth is one of the most prominent Ganesh temples, visited by thousands of devotees. The visit is especially grand during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Dagdusheth Ganpati continues to be one of the most prominent locations where you can experience grand celebrations.

'Maha Arti' performed at Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple (Photo Credits: Instagram and ANI)

We hope that you will celebrate Ganeshotsav 2024 by visiting these amazing pandals and sharing the festive occasion with the community as it was intended.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2024 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).