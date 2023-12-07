Mandala Pooja 2023 will be observed on December 27. This annual observance is the last day of 41 days of austerity observed by devotees of Lord Ayyappa. According to the Malayalam Calendar, the fasting begins 41 days before Mandala Puja, i.e., on the first day of Vrishchikam Masam. Mandala Kalam 2023 began on November 17. On the day of Mandala Pooja, several devotees head over to the auspicious Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple and offer their prayers. As we plan to celebrate Mandala Pooja 2023, here is everything you need to know about this observance, how to celebrate Mandala Pooja and its significance.

When is Mandala Pooja 2023?

Mandala Pooja marks the end of the 41-day austerity of Mandala Kalam. Mandala Pooja 2023 will be celebrated on December 27. The Mandala Pooja Vrat is an integral part of this celebration. The 41-day fast began on November 17 this year. This period is also known as Mandala Kalam.

Significance of Mandala Pooja

Mandala Pooja and Makaravillaku are the two most significant observances held at the Sabarimala temple every year. Fasting is an integral part of the Mandala Pooja observance. During the period of Mandala Puja, devotees need to keep their body as well as mind clean, and they must completely shun worldly pleasures. Devotees visiting the auspicious Sabrimala Temple also make a stop at Guruvayur ​​temple, where a special Abhishekam is conducted. Know All About the 41 Days of Austerity, Rituals, Significance and Preparations for Mandala Puja in Kerala.

Apart from the Mandala Pooja, another important festival celebrated at the Sabarimala temple by devotees of Lord Ayyappa is Makaravilakku on Makar Sankranti Day. The appearance of Makar Jyoti at Ponnambalamedu. It is believed that the deity Ayyappan asserts himself as Makara Jyothi to bless his devotees. The Makaravilakku festival is usually observed between January 14 to January 16. Devotees of Lord Ayyappa often visit the Sabarimala temple during Mandala Pooja and leading up to Makavillaku. The temple closes soon after Makaravilakku observance.

