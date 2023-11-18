Mandala Puja is an annual occasion held in Kerala's famous Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple. It is an important ritual that devotees with great devotion celebrate. The day of Mandala Puja marks the end of the 41 days of austerity known as Mandala Kalam, which is observed by the followers or devotees of Lord Ayyappa. Fasting begins 41 days before Mandala Puja, i.e., on the first day of Vrishchikam Masam, according to the Malayalam Calendar. Mandalakala Pooja at Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple is observed on 11th or 12th day during Dhanu Masam. It begins with the Vrishchik Masam when the Vrishchik Sankranti occurs, which starts on November 17, 2022, and ends at Dhanu Masam on December 27, 2022. Hence, the Mandalakala Pooja 2023 will be on Wednesday, December 27, according to Drikpanchang. Scroll down to learn more about the Mandalakala Pooja 2023 Date, Mandalakala Pooja Time, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and the significance of the important occasion in Kerala.

Mandalakala Pooja 2023 Date

The Mandalakala Pooja 2023 will be held on Wednesday, December 27.

Mandalakala Pooja Rituals

Vratam or fasting, is an integral part of Mandala Puja and living in austerity is also mandatory for people who visit the pilgrimage at Sabarimala temple.

During the period of Mandala Puja, devotees lead a very simple life, wear Rudraksha or Tulsi mala with Lord Ayyappa’s locket till the time they make a visit to the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple and then they take out the Mala. During this time, the devotees are termed as ‘Swami’ or ‘Ayyappan’.

During the period of Mandala Puja, it is said that devotees need to keep their bodies as well as minds clean and should be away from worldly pleasures.

Devotees should refrain from alcohol and smoke.

The only star that is visible will be the Makara Jyoti, as it marks the speciality of the ritual.

Lord Ayappan Idol is adorned with jewels amid the chants of ‘Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa’ by devotees. Once the Lord is clad in jewels, the star vanishes mysteriously.

Mandalakala Pooja Significance

The two most famous events at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple are the Mandala Puja and Makar Vilakku. The significance of this festival is that Ayyapa temple remains open for its devotees all day during Mandala puja. The importance of this day is mentioned in various Puranas and the religious benefits are reflected in the lives of the devotees.

