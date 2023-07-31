Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Udham Singh is marked on July 31 every year. The observance, as the name suggests, is the death anniversary of Udham Singh - an Indian revolutionary best known for assassinating Michael O'Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in India, on March 13, 1940. Every year, on this day, people across India remember the life and works of Sardar Udham Singh and his contributions towards India’s fight for independence.

As we prepare to celebrate the Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Udham Singh 2023, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate the Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Udham Singh and more.

When is Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Udham Singh 2023?

Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Udham Singh 2023 will be marked on July 31. This annual observance is the death anniversary of Udham Singh, who laid his life for his country. Singh was formally charged with the murder of Michael O'Dwyer, and convicted. He was hanged at Pentonville Prison by Albert Pierrepoint on July 31, 1940.

Shaheed Udham Singh’s Role in India’s Independence Struggle

Sardar Udham Singh was one of the bravest freedom fighters in India. Singh, who saw the wrath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919, for which O'Dwyer was responsible, came up with an illustrated plan to execute O-Dwyer. On March 13, 1940, Michael O'Dwyer was scheduled to speak at a joint meeting of the East India Association and the Central Asian Society (now Royal Society for Asian Affairs) at Caxton Hall, London, where Singh shot him twice and instantly killed him.

Udham Singh’s contribution to India’s fight for independence was well-known. He is also referred to as Shaheed-i-Azam Sardar Udham Singh (the expression "Shaheed-i-Azam" means "the great martyr"). The observance of Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Udham Singh is a way for people to remember the life, death and journey of Sardar Udham Singh.

