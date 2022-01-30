Martyrs' Day is the annual commemoration of the death anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. The day is observed on 30th January to pay tribute to the father of the nation. On January 30, 1948, during his evening prayers in the Birla House, Mahatma Gandhi, was shot dead by Nathuram Godse. The Hindu extremist shot Gandhiji thrice in the chest and abdomen. It is said that the last words Bapu uttered were “Hey Ram”. Hence, the day is termed as one of the Martyrs Days in India. Gandhiji not only contributed to India's freedom struggle but also inspired fellow Indians to raise their voice against discrimination of caste, colour, religion.

Mahatma Gandhi was born on 2nd October 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat and was the youngest child of his parents. In 1930, he led the Dandi Salt March, and in 1942, he launched the Quit India Movement during the freedom struggle. He was an apostle of truth and non-violence. To pay respect to the great leader, we have curated his revolutionary lines and thoughts that will change the way you see the world and will help you to live a meaningful life. Check out Quotes by Mahatma Gandhi on HD Images below:

Mahatma Gandhi Famous Quotes

Mahatma Gandhi Quotes (File Image)

HD Image With Gandhiji's Quote Reads: Be the change that you wish to see in the world. ― Mahatma Gandhi

Martyrs' Day 2022 Quotes

Mahatma Gandhi Thoughts (File Image)

Inspiring Words By Bapu Reads: The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.― Mahatma Gandhi

Best Saying By Mahatma Gandhi

Thoughts By Mahatma Gandhi (File Image)

Wallpaper With Gandhiji Message Reads: An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind. ― Mahatma Gandhi

Martyrs' Day Special Quotes By Bapu

Thoughts By Gandhi Ji (File Image)

Motivating Lines By Gandhiji Reads: Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever. ― Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Ji's Famous Lines On HD Image

Mahatma Gandhi Quotes On Wallpaper (File Image)

Martyrs' Day Thought Reads: Where there is love there is life.― Mahatma Gandhi

Encouraging Words By Mahatma Gandhi

Best Quotes By Gandhiji (File Image)

HD Image With Bapu's Thought Reads: Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes. ― Mahatma Gandhi

Quote By Gandhiji For WhatsApp

Thoughts By Gandhiji (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: God has no religion.― Mahatma Gandhi

Best Slogan By Mahatma Gandhi Ji

Best Slogan By Gandhiji (File Image)

Slogan By Bapu Reads: Hate the sin, love the sinner. ― Mahatma Gandhi

Best Lines For Facebook Status By Gandhiji

Quotes By Gandhiji (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet. ― Mahatma Gandhi

It is said that Mahatma Gandhi's funeral procession was 8 kilometers long. Gandhi Ji was a prominent political and spiritual leader of the Indian Independence movement. No doubt, he became popular as the Father of the Nation by his follower.

