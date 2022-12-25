Believe it or not, your text messages and social media handles will soon be bombarded with Happy New Year 2023 greetings. You may or may not have jotted down your New Year resolutions, but there are 99.9 per cent chances for a potential party plan with near and dear ones. But did you ever think about a party bash with a delicious feast, music, and dance without the sound of the goblets clinking? Well, it sounds like a dry day party. To ensure you don't have to scramble over last-minute arrangements, LatestLY has made a complete table of Dry Days in 2023 in India. Below is a full New Year 2023 Calendar with month-wise dates that will be marked as a no-alcohol days across the country. You can also download Dry Days in India 2023 list in PDF for free online. This Dry Days 2023 calendar will include dates of religious festivals and national holidays for you to plan your parties in advance and not run out of alcohol.

Dry Days are observed during some specific dates in India when the sale of alcohol is strictly banned in hotels, liquor shops, bars, pubs, cafes and other eateries. These days fall during an election day, a national holiday, a holy festival or a statehood day. In the case of statehood days, the respective region marks the dry day per the regional government's rules. The dates of dry days may vary with each calendar year, depending upon the event. Do note that each year, certain occasions of national importance, like Independence Day, Republic Day and Gandhi Jayanti, are marked as dry days. This year, the maximum number of Dry Days will be observed in April, while May, June, and December have just one Dry Day each. Lucky Fruits for New Year 2023: From Lemon to Pomegranate; 5 Fruits That Will Attract Good Health, Luxury and Prosperity in Your Favour in The Coming Year.

List Of Dry Days in 2023 in India:

Date Day Festival/Event State Specific 14 Jan Friday Makar Sankranti 26 Jan Thursday Republic Day 30 Jan Monday Shaheed Diwas 15 Feb Wednesday Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti 5 Feb Sunday Guru Ravidass Jayanti Delhi 18 Feb Saturday Mahashivratri 19 Feb Sunday Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 8 March Wednesday Holi 30 March Thursday Ram Navami 4 April Tuesday Mahavir Janma Kalyanak 7 April Friday Good Friday 14 April Friday Ambedkar Jayanti 22 April Saturday Eid ul-Fitr 1 May Monday Maharashtra Day Maharashtra 29 June Thursday Ashadi Ekadashi 3 July Monday Guru Purnima Maharashtra & Delhi 29 July Saturday Muharram 15 Aug Tuesday Independence Day 6 Sept Wednesday Janmashtami 19 Sept Tuesday Ganesh Chaturthi 28 Sept Thursday Anant Chaturdashi and Eid-e-Milad 2 Oct Monday Gandhi Jayanti 8 October Sunday Prohibition Week Maharashtra 24 Oct Tuesday Dussehra 28 Oct Saturday Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 12 Nov Sunday Diwali 23 Nov Thursday Kartiki Ekadashi 24 Nov Friday Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day Delhi, Punjab 25 Dec Monday Christmas Day

That weird feeling when you are just about to go hang out with your folks but are instead welcomed with a dry day cannot be put into terms. That is why bookmark this page and share it with your party enthusiast buddies, which will help you prepare for your fun night accordingly. Do note that drunken driving is a serious offence. And always ensure to carry ID proof when visiting restaurants, hotels and bars where alcohol is served and consumed.

