India has a rich culture that sometimes brings out the most vibrant festivals, that some of us don’t even know of. One such unique festival held in Kerala’s Kollam district is the Chamayavilakku festival. Held in the Kottankulangara Sree Devi Temple, it sees men dressing up as women in traditional dress and offer prayers. This year the two-day festival took place on March 24-March 25 and pictures and videos from the event have found their way online. The men dress up so well and pretty that it can get hard to distinguish among them.

Men dress up in half-saris, kasavu saris and chudidar dresses and deck in complete jewellery. The word Chamayavilakku, which gives the festival its name, stands for a lamp that is lit up with five wicks. Men carry these lights during a procession and offer prayers. The idea behind men dressing up as women is they believe it will bring blessings and wealth.

Hare Are Some Pics and Videos From Chamayavilakku Festival:

Some users have even comments and expressed disbelief that these "women" are actually men.

History of Chamayavilakku Festival

There is a local folklore that marks the beginning and belief behind the festival. Once there was a group of boys herding cows who used to act as shy girls. They would offer flowers, coconut dish called kottan to a stone. One of the boys then had a divine reception at the spot from the Devi. Subsequently, a temple without an outer wall was constructed. Some say, that one of the cowherders tried to break a coconut with a stone but it started dripping

blood. When the villagers consulted with astrologers, they said the stone was possessed with powers of Vanadurga. They were advised to conduct poojas immediately. So they built a temple using poles, leaves and coconut palm.

Since then, young girls started worshiping with garlands and light lamps and boys started dressing up as girls and women. Kottankulagara Devi is famously known as the Mother who answers the call of her devotees. Thus, a lot of devotees reach the shrine in thousands to worship the goddess.

