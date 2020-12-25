Christmas is a festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25. It is celebrated with great pomp and fervour across countries. People follow various customs, traditions and practices and celebrate Christmas with grandeur. An array of dishes are made, people meet their loved ones, they go shopping and spend the day with their families. However, COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed celebrations and people may prefer to stay in their homes to observe the day. If you are not able to meet a loved one, do not worry, you can wish them by sending some thoughtful Merry Christmas wishes. Ahead of Christmas 2020, we bring to you Merry Christmas messages and greetings to send on the day. It also includes Merry Christmas HD Image, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Santa Claus GIFs, Wallpapers, Messages and SMS. How to Hang Christmas 2020 Lights? Easy Tips and Tricks to Brighten up Your Xmas Tree This Festive Season.

The traditions and festivities of Christmas vary in different countries however Santa Claus, Christmas trees, gifts and cakes are some common elements which are part of every Christmas celebrations. You can also send Santa Claus GIFs to wish a loved one on the occasion. Here are wishes and messages to send on the festive occasion. Christmas 2020 Zoom Backgrounds: Here's How to Customize Your Appearance During Virtual Xmas Celebrations With These Beautiful Holiday Season Images.

WhatsApp Message Reads: To a Joyful Present and a Well Remembered Past. Merry Christmas to You and Your Family, and Very Best Wishes for the New Year.

Facebook Greetings Read: May the Holidays Bring Happiness and Joy to You and Your Loved Ones. Merry Christmas!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family Peace, Health, Happiness, and Prosperity in the Coming Year. Merry Christmas.

GIF Greetings Read: Wishing You a Merry Christmas.

Facebook Greetings Read: Season’s Greetings! Wishing You and Your Family a Blessed Holiday Season Creating Beautiful Memories With Your Sweet Family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Whatever Is Beautiful. Whatever Is Meaningful. Whatever Brings You Happiness. May It Be Yours This Christmas Holidays and Throughout the Coming Year.

How to Download Christmas WhatsApp Stickers?

As WhatsApp is a widely used app, people send messages and greetings through it on festive occasions. You can also download Christmas WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and share with your loved ones to wish them on the occasion. We wish everyone celebrating Merry Christmas.

