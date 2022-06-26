Micro, Small and Medium-sized businesses have been crucial in helping the world’s economy flourish and progress to where it has reached. Commonly referred to as MSMEs, these businesses are revolutionary as they challenge the monopoly of larger corporations and family-run businesses and give opportunities to individuals with unique ideas and a keen eye for business to lead their firms. Supported by the various economic schemes and financial aids, MSMEs have become a sizable part of the GDP contribution of different countries, including India. And Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day celebrates all this and much more. Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day 2022 will be commemorated on June 27 worldwide and was initiated by the United Nations. As we prepare for this observance, here is everything you need to know about this day and its importance.

When is Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day 2022?

Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day 2022 will be celebrated on June 27. The main motto of this observance is to raise awareness of the tremendous contribution that MSMEs make to the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day 2022 will mark the fifth anniversary of General Assembly resolution 71/279.

Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day 2022 Theme

Every year, the commemoration of Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day is based on a dedicated theme that helps people to have pointed conversations on important topics. Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day 2022 Theme is MSMEs Resilient Recovery. And this theme is sure to help people focus on the measures that MSMEs took during the pandemic to sustain and recover their business.

The celebration of Micro-, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises Day is sure to witness various events and conferences to celebrate the companies that have made a mark, changed narratives and helped in the overall growth and development of the global economy-specific industries. Happy Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day 2022!

