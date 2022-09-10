Chuseok is a Korean festival where families and close relatives gather to hold ancestral rituals and share family stories. It is also a mid-autumn harvest festival celebrated in the country. Chuseok 2022 will be celebrated from 9th September to 12th September. Here's a collection of Mid-Autumn Festival 2022 images, Mid-Autumn Festival 2022 wishes, Happy Chuseok wishes, Happy Chuseok 2022 greetings, Chuseok images and HD wallpapers for you to share with family and friends. Chuseok 2022 Images & Mid-Autumn Festival HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online.

Chuseok, or Korean Thanksgiving Day, is celebrated in September or October of the lunar calendar. For this festival, people of Korea return to their hometowns to show appreciation for the fall food festival. It is one of Korea's significant and most prominent festivals. The traditions of the festival are similar to the Thanksgiving holiday in the US. Celebrating Chuseok, people wish their loved ones on this day on various social media platforms. As you celebrate Chuseok 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled a wide range of collection of messages to send to all your loved ones. Chuseok or Korean Thanksgiving Day 2022 Date and Significance: Know All About the Traditions of Hangawi Celebrations and Korean Harvest Festival.

Chuseok falls on the fifteenth day of the lunar calendar's eighth month. The festival date changes every year but falls in September or October. People send wishes to their near and dear ones by saying "Chuseok jal bonaeseyo," which translates to Happy Thanksgiving in English. Chuseok wishes can also be conveyed by saying "jeulgeoun hangawi doeseyo," which means have a Happy Hangwai and many people also wish by saying "jeulgeopgo pungseonghan hangawi doeseyo" which means have a happy and prosperous Hangwai. Here are messages conveying the wishes of Hangwai and Chuseok that you can download to send to your friends and family for the day.

Happy Mid-Autumn Festival Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Mid-Autumn Festival Wishes (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Chuseok 2022 (File Image)

Chuseok 2022 (File Image)

The people of Korea celebrate a good harvest and pray for the next year to be better than the last. They perform ancestral rituals early in the morning and prepare favourite meals of their ancestors as offerings for the day. The traditional feast the family members enjoy on Chuseok is known as "songpyeon." As you celebrate the day with "songpyeon," here are greetings to wish them on this day. Wishing everyone Happy Chuseok 2022!

