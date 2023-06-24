Midsummer is an ancient festivity of the summer season which is usually held on a date around the summer solstice. It has pagan pre-Christian roots in Europe. The day also marks the midpoint of the growing season, between planting and harvest in several European regions. This year, Midsummer 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, June 24. As per historical records, the early Christian Church designated June 24 as the feast day of the early Christian martyr St John the Baptist. International St. John's Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Everything To Know About the Day That Celebrates the Birth of St. John the Baptist.

In Sweden, the Midsummer is such an important festivity that there have been proposals to make the Midsummer's Eve the National Day of Sweden. In Finland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, the Midsummer festival is a public holiday. In Denmark and Norway, it may also be referred to as St. Hans Day. As we celebrate Midsummer 2023, here’s all you need to know about the special day that celebrates the onset of the summer season.

Midsummer 2023 Date

Midsummer 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, June 24.

Midsummer Significance

The name 'midsummer' comes from the Old English word ‘midsomer’ that refers to the time around the summer solstice. The Midsummer holiday originates in Sweden, but it’s celebrated worldwide. Astronomically, the solstice falls on June 21, but traditionally in northern Europe, the solstice and midsummer were marked as the night of June 23-24, with summer beginning on May Day. In the Roman Empire, the traditional date of the summer solstice was June 24. On the day of Midsummer, several traditional events, church services, and celebrations are held, especially in northern Europe – Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, and several other parts of the United Kingdom.

