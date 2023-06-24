International St. John’s Day is celebrated across the world on June 24 with great zeal marking the birth of St. John the Baptist. According to historical records, International St. John’s Day is a perfect day to remind the world of an iconic prophet St. John the Baptist. In the Gospel of Luke, he is said to be born six months before the birth of Jesus Christ. In the Christian Church, St. John is revered as Jesus Christ’s precursor. As per records, he was a Jewish prophet who resided in the Jordan River valley and baptised individuals in the river after they confessed their sins. The feast day of Saint John the Baptist is popular in many European countries. As we mark International St. John’s Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about the important Catholic day. Louvre Museum Exhibits Icons from Ukraine.

International St. John’s Day 2023 Date

International St. John’s Day 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, June 24.

International St. John’s Day Significance

International St. John’s Day has been celebrated on June 24 since the 4th century in several countries across the world. Several records reveal that St. John the Baptist, who is also referred to as John the Immerser by Baptists and as Prophet Yahya in Islam, was born in the 1st century B.C. As per historical records, St. John’s mother, Elizabeth, faced infertility for most of her married life and only gave birth to John after an angel disclosed to Zachariah that he would be given a son. Also, in Matthew 11:11, Jesus proclaimed, “There has not risen among those born of women anyone greater than John the Baptist”. Pope Francis Invites Artists to the Sistine Chapel as the Vatican Seeks a New Cultural Dialogue.

In the Gospel of Luke, St John the Baptist is described as a relative of Jesus who led a movement of baptism at the Jordan River. The day is still celebrated as a religious feast day in several countries, including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. One of the reasons is that June 24 coincides with holidays that mark the summer solstice or midsummer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2023 12:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).