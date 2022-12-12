Every year, Monkey Day is celebrated across the world on December 14 to raise awareness of modern threats to monkeys. The day celebrates monkeys and 'all things simian', including other non-human primates such as apes, tarsiers, and lemurs. Monkey Day is celebrated worldwide and is often also known as World Monkey Day and International Monkey Day. The holiday was created and popularized in 2000 by controversial artists Casey Sorrow and Eric Millikin when they were art students at Michigan State University. As we observe Monkey Day 2022, let's take a look at the history and significance of the day. Female Monkeys Live Longer with Female Companions: Study.

History of Monkey Day

Monkey Day was created and popularized by contemporary artists Casey Sorrow and Eric Millikin beginning in 2000 when they were both art students at Michigan State University. While Sorrow was an internationally published illustrator and printmaker, Millikin was a Pulitzer Prize-winning occult and artificial intelligence artist. As per historical records, Sorrow casually scribbled Monkey Day on a friend's calendar, following which they first celebrated the holiday with other MSU art students. A host of other activities were also taken up, like creating monkey artwork, wearing monkey costumes and imitating monkey behaviour. Monkey Nails Perfect WWE Wrestling Move on Man in Viral Video, Netizens Compare The Animal to John Cena, Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton!

The day got prominence every year as Sorrow and Millikin included Monkey Day in their artwork and alternative comics that they published online and exhibited internationally, along with other artists. Since then, Monkey Day has been widely celebrated across countries such as the United States, Canada, Italy, India, Pakistan, Estonia, the United Kingdom, Colombia, Thailand, and Turkey.

Significance of Monkey Day

Monkey Day is particularly celebrated by animal rights and environmental activists, visual artists and arts institutions across the world. The supporters include Jane Goodall, Greenpeace, National Geographic, the National Portrait Gallery in London, the Louvre Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the Smithsonian Institution.

The holiday also draws attention to issues related to simians, including medical research, animal rights, and evolution. According to traditional beliefs, often, when monkeys cause trouble, such as a monkey driving away in a stolen bus, the monkey is said to be honouring the traditions of Monkey Day.

