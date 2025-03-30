Every year, Mothering Sunday in the United Kingdom is celebrated as a traditional holiday on the fourth Sunday of Lent. This means, the date of Mothering Sunday changes each year based on the Easter calendar. This year, Mothering Sunday 2025 falls on Sunday, March 30. Mothering Sunday has religious roots and was originally a day when people would return to their ‘mother church’, the main church or cathedral in their area, for a special service. The day is dedicated to honouring and thanking Virgin Mary. Over the years, it evolved into a day to honour mothers, similar to Mother’s Day in other countries. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Mothering Sunday coincides with Laetare Sunday, also called Mid-Lent Sunday or Refreshment Sunday. This day’s association with mothering originates in the texts read during the Mass in the Middle Ages, appearing in the lectionary in sources as old as the Murbach lectionary from the 8th century. These include several references to mothers and metaphors for mothers. In this article, let’s know more about Mothering Sunday 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

Mothering Sunday 2025 Date

Mothering Sunday 2025 falls on Sunday, March 30.

Mothering Sunday Significance

Mothering Sunday is a day honouring mother churches, the church where one is baptised and becomes ‘a child of the church’. This day has been celebrated since the Middle Ages in the United Kingdom, Ireland and some Commonwealth countries on the fourth Sunday in Lent.

On Mothering Sunday, Christians have historically visited their mother church—the church in which they received the sacrament of baptism. People celebrate by giving gifts, flowers, and cards to their mothers. Traditionally, children, especially those working as domestic servants, were given the day off to visit their mothers and bring gifts.

