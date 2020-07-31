Munshi Premchand’s Famous Books: It will be Munshi Premchand’s 140th birth anniversary this year, on July 31, i.e. Friday. Not many people know that Munshi Premchand’s real name was Dhanpat Rai Shrivastava. Premchand had initially used the pen name of Nawab Rai in his illustrious writing career. From Devasthan Rahasya to Nirmala, and Godaan, he wrote many stories, novels, plays, in both Hindi and Urdu, which covered a variety of topics. Given his immense contribution in the field of writing, Munshi Premchand is widely regarded as one of the most revered Indian writers of the 20th century. As we observe his 140th birth anniversary today, we at LatestLY, bring you some of Munshi Premchand’s most popular novels, books, and short stories which you would love to read, in his memory. Remembering India's Most Famous Hindi Novelist and Story Writer, Munshi Premchand.

Best Munshi Premchand’s Books #1, Hindi Title: Sevasadan, Urdu Title: Bazaar-e-Husn

Titled ‘Sevasadan’ in Hindi, and ‘Bazaar-e-Husn’ in Urdu, this novel was Munshi Premchand’s first major novel. It was published in Hindi in 1919, and in Urdu in 1924.

Summary: The novel tells the story of an unhappy young housewife who from being a housewife goes on to become a prostitute. However, she tries to reform herself and get her life back on the track by serving as an orphanage’s manager, where she looks after the young daughters of other prostitutes.

Best Munshi Premchand’s Books #2, Hindi and Urdu Title: Nirmala

Titled ‘Nirmala’ in both Hindi and Urdu, this novel by Munshi Premchand was published in 1927. It’s a fictional novel which talked about the societal issues of dowry, forced marriages etc.

Summary: The sad story is about a girl who is compelled to marry a widower, who is of her father’s age. The plot thickens when the husband thinks of his wife having an affair with his eldest son – which also becomes the reason for his death – and the intriguing chain of events that follow soon.

Best Munshi Premchand’s Books #3, Hindi Title: Gaban | Urdu Title: Ghaban

Titled ‘Gaban’ in Hindi, and ‘Ghaban’ in Urdu, this Munshi Premchand-authored novel is considered to be one of his best novels of all times. It was published in 1931, three years before his death. The book tells about how the middle-class youth wanted to be a part of elite class back then, even if they had to commit embezzlement (Gaban).

Summary: The story revolves around a young husband who makes her wife happy by giving expensive gifts, despite earning a lot less. He, however, falls in huge debts and is forced to commit embezzlements to come out of it.

Best Munshi Premchand’s Books #4, Hindi Title: Karmabhoomi | Urdu Title: Maidan-e-Amal

Titled ‘Karmabhoomi’ in Hindi, and Maidan-e-Amal, this novel by Munshi Premchand was published in 1932. The book touches upon several social aspects and is set in Uttar Pradesh.

Summary: The story talks about how a young man (Hindu) dislikes his father’s business and is not a happy married man. He falls for a watchman’s granddaughter (Muslim) and leaves his village, wandering from one to another. It talks about his life, the hardships he faces and realises the essence of Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings.

Best Munshi Premchand’s Books #5, Hindi and Urdu Title: Godaan

Titled ‘Godaan’, this novel by Munshi Premchand was published in 1936 and happens to be his last complete novel. It is not only considered to be Premchand’s best novel, but one of the best books of all times in Hindi literature.

Summary: The story revolves around a family who in a series of events fall into debt traps. This leads to increased jealousy amidst family members, which hampers their relationships and married lives too. The theme of the story is about a poor farmer, and his family, who takes a loan to buy a cow, and how one thing leads to another disaster.

Munshi Premchand authored a lot of books and stories which connected with the Indian audience back then and continues to do so. From Panch Parameshvar to Buddhi Kaaki, Idgah and beyond, Premchand’s works have melted hearts of the audience like very few other authors have.

